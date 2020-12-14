COVID-19 vaccine doses will arrive Upstate this week. When, where and how many still unclear.

At least one Upstate hospital said it expects to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Bon Secours Health System, which operates St. Francis Downtown Hospital in Greenville, will receive doses in the coming days, health system spokeswoman Jennifer Robinson said in an email. Robinson did not specify how many doses would be sent to Bon Secours, or how and when the hospital would begin administering the vaccine.

Robinson confirmed the health system would receive the vaccine the same day the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 43,000 doses are arriving in South Carolina between Monday and Wednesday. Some providers were receiving the vaccine directly from the federal government.

Robinson said Bon Secours is not "disclosing when or exactly where" its shipment of doses will arrive "due to security reasons."

The health system will give priority to "frontline staff" when the vaccine arrives and will "highly recommend that all associates" receive it but will not mandate it, Robinson wrote.

Prisma Health spokeswoman Sandy Dees said there are "no details yet," on when the health system's hospitals, including Greenville Memorial Hospital, would receive doses. Spartanburg Medical Center said it is also awaiting more information as to when doses will arrive.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's vaccine Friday.