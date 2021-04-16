Clinging to life in a COVID ward, her dad died down the hall. She lived, grieving but grateful.

To this day, Mandy Powell doesn’t know how she contracted the coronavirus.

She took precautions early on, especially since her father, Stanley Masters, was vulnerable. He had just finished a round of radiation and chemotherapy for the lung cancer her family knew would one day take his life.

A wedding planner who has put on some of the grandest events in the Upstate for the daughters and sons of local doctors, attorneys and bankers, the pandemic first struck Powell financially. The Cliffs in north Greenville County canceled its first wedding in mid-March and the news spread like wildfire through the area's event-hosting community.

Like dominoes, venues dropped out. Her days turned into a mad scramble to reassure brides and schedule new dates, many which would also be canceled and rescheduled again.

Concerned for her business reputation and her father’s health, she hunkered down at home, coming to grips with a lost wedding season.

She took her father to appointments, donned a facemask and applied hand sanitizer when she went to the grocery store. Like many Americans, she and her neighbors gathered outside for socially-distanced visits in driveways around a fire pit as spring warmed into summer and the virus spread its tentacles across South Carolina.

In mid-June, she started to feel ill. She wasn’t running a fever but her chest hurt, so she went to the emergency room at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in downtown Greenville. At that point in the pandemic, tests for COVID-19 were still limited. St. Francis didn’t give her one since she didn’t have a fever, she said.

Instead, she was told she had pleurisy, a lung inflammation that causes sharp chest pain. She took an antibiotic and steroid, and felt better for a few days.

The headaches started later. Then fatigue. She downed a bottle of Aleve in no time. She was exhausted just climbing the stairs to the bedroom of the Easley home she shares with her husband, Jeff Powell, and daughter, Lillie Williams.

Being the matriarch of a tight-knit family, she kept going. She rescheduled weddings. She delivered dinner to her father and step-mother, Brenda, who has Parkinson’s disease, at their home in Simpsonville.

That was June 15. Four days later, the chest pain returned, this time like ice picks. She felt hot.

She asked Lillie to drive her to St. Francis' emergency room again.

"And I said, 'This is it. I know I have COVID.'"

She had a fever and her test was positive. She wouldn’t know that for some time. She remembers walking through the doors at the emergency room, then little else.

She doesn’t remember the wheelchair that took her to a private room for the night. She doesn’t remember being moved to the hospital’s COVID-19 care unit on the third floor, being sedated and put on a ventilator by the next day.

She does not remember when her father was wheeled into the same COVID-19 unit just days later.

Prayers for his daughter

Everybody knew Stanley Masters in the Golden Strip cities of Simpsonville and Mauldin. He was that type of gregarious, larger-than-life person who lit up a room with his smile and style.

He was part of the first senior class that named and then graduated from Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville, where he played football and remained a supporter throughout his life. He created the trophy handed out annually to the winner of the Hillcrest vs. Mauldin rivalry game and awarded it to the victor himself most years.

He organized reunions with friends from his high school cohort every month or two at a local restaurant. He owned his own business, Masters Equipment Sales in Simpsonville, where he sold heavy machinery until he retired. On Facebook, his frequent family pictures from the beach were captioned with all capital letters and punctuated with an exclamation point.

“We told Daddy several times he should run for Mayor in Simpsonville,” said Anna Shea Masters Clifford, the middle of his three daughters.

By the time he turned 77 in May 2020, gray had overtaken Masters’ once jet-black hair and goatee after he battled leukemia and lung cancer. The family canceled their usual vacation to a rented house on Surfside Beach.

For his birthday, Powell organized a surprise car parade. Police, mayors, lifelong friends and members of his church, Simpsonville First Baptist, joined the line in front of Masters' house.

"It went for miles," Powell said.

Masters sat in his yard in a lawn chair, laughed, cried and welcomed them all.

Powell led the parade, and she was the leader of the next Masters generation. Cheerful, vivacious and Southern, Powell’s hair matched her father’s and her personality did, too. She worked in event sales and director roles at some of Greenville’s social hubs, including the Commerce Club, Hampton Inn downtown Greenville and the Westin Poinsett before striking out on her own.

She remained close to her dad. She took charge of his cancer treatments, scheduled appointments and drove him around as needed. He shared with her some details about what he wanted for his funeral one day — his beloved beach music and sacred hymns, and to be buried with his Bible.

She tucked that away privately and thought she might need it sometime in the next five years or so. She prayed it would be longer.

When Powell was admitted to the hospital, it was Masters who was asking for prayers for his daughter. On June 23, four days after she was admitted, Masters wrote to thank his friends for their thoughts. Powell's condition had stabilized but she remained in an induced coma and hooked up to a ventilator.

“SHE HAS HAD A BIG TURNAROUND TODAY GOD IS SO GOOD,” he wrote.

It would be his final post.

Amazing Grace

A few days after her mom was hospitalized, Williams went to St. Francis to get tested because she had a double-ear infection. She was positive for COVID-19, as well.

While there, she ran into her grandfather. He was sitting inside the ambulance bay in a wheelchair. Shocked, she asked him why he was there and he said he would be OK but was having difficulty breathing.

"He asked if I would put his robe on him because he was cold," Williams said. "He kissed me and told me he loved me and I'd see him soon. But he'd already been diagnosed with COVID and didn’t tell me. Nobody knew at that point."

Doctors told Masters there was likely nothing they could do if his breathing grew worse but his oxygen levels were high enough he could rest comfortably at home.

A week later, Masters was rushed to St. Francis in the back of an ambulance. He struggled to breathe. His blood oxygen level was low. His family rushed to the hospital and stood outside, waving. Williams rubbed her grandfather’s shoulder.

As the medical team wheeled him inside, he pumped his fist in the air.

Inside, Masters declined a ventilator and was given oxygen. His room was down the hall from Powell’s. At one point, doctors told Clifford, Masters tried to rip off his oxygen and stand up to go see Powell, so they strapped him down.

"Daddy was dying and he wanted to go see Mandy and she was down the hall," Clifford said. "And she was dying herself."

His blood oxygen was negligible. He would have died within minutes. Instead, he was able to call family members. Clifford told him his daughter was doing fine.

On July 4, Clifford got a call that Masters was dying. She called her stepmom, Brenda, who rushed to his side. She donned a gown and facemask, held his hand and told him to "go be with God." She FaceTimed Clifford, who did what Powell would have done for Masters.

Shaking, Clifford sang Amazing Grace. Not as well as Powell, she said.

Within minutes, Masters slipped away. Powell, just down the hall, clung to life.

'How's Daddy?'

From the outset of her hospitalization, Powell was anxious.

Lori Weinstein, a nurse practitioner at St. Francis on the pulmonary medical team, said they put Powell on anti-anxiety medication early on. She credited it to Powell’s hard-charging personality. Powell said she thinks it is because she was worried about her dad, even while sedated.

After her father's death, the medical team started Powell on an antidepressant, too. They knew she would need it if she found out he died. They didn’t plan to tell her. The team decided her family needed to keep the news to themselves until she recovered. Otherwise, even if she was awake and still on a ventilator, the news could kill her.

“Just knowing that news and the anxiety and the stress of it would probably have caused enough distress for her to where she probably would not have recovered, and she probably would have died as well,” said Brandon Sprogis, a critical care nurse who was frequently assigned to care for Powell.

Powell was struggling just to live. In the weeks after she was admitted her condition worsened. At times, her medical team didn’t think she would make it.

After two weeks on a ventilator, she had undergone a tracheotomy. She was stuck on 100 percent oxygen and sedated much of the time, alone in sterile room 3306 with medical machinery, little décor and no visitors.

She was given maximum medical assistance and for a while didn’t seem to respond, Sprogis said. Her team tried at times to reduce sedation or remove the ventilator without result. At 53 and otherwise healthy, it seemed she might not survive, he said.

Once, Dr. Julia Payne, a pulmonologist, walked past her room and found her face down on the floor. The reason remains a mystery, but Payne said she had been doing better and the ventilator was removed, so Powell was likely delirious. With sedatives reduced, she may have tried to get up, thinking she needed to use the restroom, Sprogis said. She had dislodged her oxygen. When the medical team flipped Powell over, she was blue.

They lifted her back on the bed but she had already coded out — lifeless for four minutes. The team started chest compressions and intubated her again, Payne said.

Powell started to breathe.

She coded again about a week later. Again, the team was able to save her.

Finally, she began to stabilize, though she remained on a ventilator for more than eight weeks. At first, she couldn’t speak and had lost the muscle ability to write.

She’d been at Bon Secours St. Francis for weeks and hadn’t spoken a word. Eventually Weinstein inserted a bubble into her trach that allowed her to talk for small stretches.

"I said 'Hey' and one of the nurses looked at me and said, 'Oh my gosh, you're Southern!'" Powell said.

Little by little, she began to show improvement. They removed the ventilator for short stretches until, exhausted, she’d need it again. Three different times, they extubated only to intubate again, Sprogis said.

When Masters died, the medical team asked Clifford to come by and take Powell’s phone, just in case she woke up. They didn’t want her to find out about her father’s death too soon or from scrolling through social media.

Soon, Powell asked to FaceTime her family and Sprogis set up a call with her daughter.

"One of the first questions I asked was, 'How's Daddy?' Lillie just looked at me and said, 'Papa’s fine,'" Powell said.

On July 31, her husband Jeff came to visit.

Dressed in a gown, mask and gloves, he pulled up a chair and they held each other. She had asked for her phone and he brought it with him. She began to ask how family members were doing. Her daughter? "Good." Her Daddy? His head dropped and tears rolled down his face. He couldn’t hide it any longer.

Powell was shocked.

“She looked at the calendar on the wall and said, 'Daddy's been gone almost a whole month?'" Clifford said.

She still grieves that she couldn't say goodbye.

Stabilized but still on the ventilator, Powell was moved to Regency Hospital, a separate long-term acute care space on the fourth floor of St. Francis. There, Weinstein led her care. The first time Weinstein walked in, she recognized Powell.

“You’re the wedding planner!” Weinstein said.

The two connected like few patients do. Powell was just bubbly, Weinstein said.

In Regency and then in therapy on the hospital’s ninth floor, Powell finally kicked the ventilator aside and relearned to chew, swallow, write and walk. After just two weeks of therapy, she was wheeled outside and saw most of her family and close friends for the first time in two months.

Jeff, a builder, installed a railing to go up the stairs to their bedroom. He offered to put the bed in the living room if she wanted but she was determined to climb the stairs herself. She did, then collapsed in the bed and laid there next to her daughter.

She was home, but it would be just the start of her long haul recovery.

'Life is precious'

On a recent sunny spring afternoon, Powell sat at Methodical Coffee inside The Commons in Greenville and sipped a tres leche specialty coffee. She wore blush and mascara and gold costume jewelry that clinked occasionally as she moved. Her black hair matched her black shirt, and she didn’t try to hide the round scar left when her tracheotomy was removed.

She spoke easily, though her voice is still raspy and she paused a couple of times to let it recover.

She still can’t sing, one of her favorite things to do. She can’t laugh either. Her vocal chords won’t allow it.

And the hair? It’s a wig. Her own fell out in chunks after she left the hospital, another unexpected effect of her condition.

But she smiled wide as she spoke of the life-saving medical staff, and of how she found a new mission to assuage fears and answer questions for those who reached out when their own family members were hospitalized. She has openly shared her story in public posts on Facebook and speaks to the highs and lows of a person in recovery, grieving her loss but thankful for life.

She is still in pain from a separated shoulder that likely happened when she fell on the floor in the hospital and nearly died. She has nerve pain in her fingers and legs that can be excruciating.

Some days she is full of energy, ready to plan weddings and get back to normal life. Others, she has to stay in bed until 2 p.m., fatigued for no reason other than recovery. She used to shop for hours with her daughter. Now she's done after one or two stores, Williams said.

Recovery may take a year or more, doctors told Powell.

Clifford, her sister, sees the challenges and knows, of all people, Powell can overcome them. She faced death more than once and has borne the loss of her father, as well.

“Mandy is the strongest woman I know,” Clifford said.

On a recent appointment near the hospital, Powell snuck inside and visited many members of her medical team.

“I look back and I’m grateful,” she said. “I’m humbled. I don’t take things for granted. And life is precious and it is short.”

Sprogis, Powell’s favorite tough-love nurse, recently changed jobs to become a traveling nurse due to the constant stress he was under for a year, he said. The pandemic is personal for him, too. His father-in-law died from the coronavirus.

Powell’s survival brought a sliver of sunlight amidst the gloom.

“We know that we did something. We helped her,” he said. “We brought her back to her family. Because there were so many families that we weren’t able to do that.”

Powell's story is seared into the minds of many who cared for her at St. Francis, both for the length of time she was a patient and because she survived when it appeared she would not, Payne said.

"Her father's story is not rare, although it is what has been breaking all of our hearts as we see our fellow Greenvillians have had to deal with so many heartbreaking things at the same time," Payne said. "Mandy's story does sort of check every box for what some of these patients have been through."

Powell is planning weddings again. She hired an extra assistant because she still has down days and there is pent-up demand. Her first wedding of the year is April 17. While preparing, she took a picture with her team. She’s in the middle, smiling.

“I am BACK!” she said.