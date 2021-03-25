Clemson takes part in student vaccine trial, sets up 1,000 staff vaccinations at Ingles

Clemson University is participating in a clinical trial to study the effects of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in students.

The school also is partnering with a grocery chain to vaccinate employees.

Both announcements were made March 25.

The Moderna trial is capped at 12,000 participants nationwide. Half will receive the vaccine immediately, the other half in four months. The goal is to study "infection, viral shedding and subsequent potential transmission in students."

The eligibility and requirements are stringent. Participants must be between 18 and 26 and not have previously tested positive for COVID-19. They will be tracked for four months or more after receiving the vaccine, and be required to collect daily nasal swabs and submit to a weekly saliva test.

Students can earn up to $750 participating in the trial. More information is available on the Clemson Parent and Family Experience website.

The trial is a joint effort of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, and Department of Health and Human Services.

"We are pleased to participate in this important study of vaccine effectiveness among healthy college students," Dr. Corey Kalbaugh, Clemson's lead epidemiologist and public health strategist, said in a news release. "The more we vaccinate at our university, the closer we will be to some semblance of normalcy."

Meanwhile, the supermarket chain Ingles is helping vaccinate eligible Clemson employees.

A survey that went out to all Clemson employees indicated more than 1,000 individuals were eligible and wanted the vaccine. Ingles Pharmacies then contacted those respondents to set up an appointment at a nearby location.

As of March 25, 660 Clemson employees have tested positive on campus since June 1, according to Clemson's COVID-19 dashboard. For the current week beginning March 21, Clemson has administered 9,392 tests to students and employees with a positivity rate of less than one percent.

“We know every vaccine we administer helps our community as we move closer to herd immunity, and even helps protect those who choose not to receive the vaccine," Ingles Chief Financial Officer Ron Freeman said in a statement.

South Carolina moved into Phase 1B of vaccinations on March 8. So far, the state has given 1.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.