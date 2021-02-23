Clemson math and sociology team to study Upstate COVID-19 spread with survey project

Positive test rate has become a common way to measure the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in areas. But a team of Clemson sociology and mathematics professors think they can get a more accurate estimate for the Upstate by using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, as well as from a carefully put-together survey.

William Haller, associate professor of sociology at Clemson, is leading the project.

"It's possible a lot of people consuming media have the idea that percent positive from testing at testing sites is an accurate reflection of what's in the wider community, and it's really not," he said.

When calculating the percent positive based on testing, the denominator is the total number of tests done, which can be problematic, Haller said. Sometimes people are tested more than once. Other times people with COVID-19 — whether asymptomatic or not — are never tested and thus can't be tracked.

"If you simply rely on people who seek to be tested or who are required to be tested by their employer or, say, maybe a doctor’s office prior to a hospital procedure, then you’re not being proactive to find out what’s going on out in the wider communities," Haller said. "Until that's done we really have no idea what the percent positive out in neighborhoods and streets are."

The team will initially focus on four counties. As of Feb. 22, the positive test rate is 18.6 percent for Greenville; 18.1 percent for Pickens; 22.2 percent for Oconee; and 17.5 percent for Anderson County.

The project is the result of a competition at Clemson around Thanksgiving that challenged professors to come up with a way to address the COVID-19 crisis, preferably that involved collaboration across colleges. Haller's team was one of five chosen to receive approximately $25,000 to complete their proposed project.

The team is in the early stages of putting together its survey, which will include 35 to 50 questions. It will be mailed to around 1,300 randomly selected households in the Upstate so that each physical location can be connected to wide sets of information. The survey will at least be bilingual, if not multilingual, Haller said.

"That's where the real value of this project comes in," Haller said. "In identifying the kinds of communities and neighborhoods with higher or lower outbreaks, so we're in a better position to know what kinds need more attention from public health officials."

The team is currently deciding whether to focus on block groups, a unit used by the U.S. Census Bureau that typically has 600 to 3,000 people, or census tracts, a unit with 1,000 to 8,000 inhabitants. They plan to select block groups or census tracts and then send the survey to about every sixth person.

The Clemson survey needs to be approved by an institutional review board to be sure it meets research ethics guidelines, which can take a month. Haller said he hopes the survey will be out in April or May.

There are limitations of surveys, namely that not everyone responds. That's why the team is including a $15 incentive. In fact, that's where the bulk of the budget is going. The professors aren't being paid and see it as a public service endeavor, Haller said. The University of South Carolina and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control are also conducting a survey, and Haller plans to reach out to them about linking information together.

The team is also planning to send out second and third follow-up mailings. While getting 1,300 responses would be ideal, Haller said he'll be happy with 600 to 700.

"Surveys are important because where do we get these counts? It has to be through surveys," he said. "If people just hang up whenever a stranger calls, social research becomes rather difficult."

While 700 responses may not seem like a lot, Haller said a representative sample doesn't require a large proportion of the total population. He gave the example of the biennial General Social Survey, which has been tracking societal changes since the 1970s. The national poll uses a sample size of about 3,000 to represent the U.S. population.

Limited to about six pages of questions due to mailing costs, the team is being meticulous in choosing questions. One team member with a history of researching aging is coming up with questions that will help them measure loneliness, which can lead to negative health outcomes. Another research team member is interested in measuring the social networks that people have during the pandemic as a subjective measure of loneliness.

"Our social worlds are shrinking," Haller said. "You can start scolding people for getting together but it's a very human thing. Our approach is to understand more about it, rather than moralizing about it."

The last time the U.S. went through a crisis anything like this was at the back end of World War I with the Spanish flu. The fact that the wartime period was followed by the roaring '20's is what helps him remain hopeful, Haller said. Now, more than a century later, we know so much more about the health consequences of crises like this than we did back then, he said, but to use the knowledge we need to know which neighborhoods most need help.

"I'm not saying the survey will be a full correction, but I think it's a step in the right direction," Haller said.