Bon Secours breaks ground on Simpsonville medical center on Grandview Drive; to open in 2021

As Bon Secours Health System searched for the location of its newest Upstate campus, "Simpsonville popped to the front," Shannon McCowan said.

The city's population is steadily rising, it has a significant number of retirement age residents and it is a hub of new development and growing businesses.

"We were looking at different communities a little outside our traditional downtown and Eastside locations, so we considered some up-and-coming communities," said McCowan, Bon Secours' chief operating officer for the Greenville area. "We looked to see where areas popped and Simpsonville had three that were really outstanding."

On Tuesday, Bon Secours broke ground on the 41,450-square-foot medical facility on Simpsonville's Grandview Drive. The health system has invested a little more than $39 million in the project so far.

Dr. Marcus Blackstone, chief clinical officer for Bon Secours St. Francis, said the facility will house internal medicine, cardiology, women's health, orthopedics and behavioral health practices. It will also house x-ray, ultrasound and phlebotomy offices, expanding the health system's diagnostic capabilities in the area.

"If they need labs drawn or something like that, just being able to drop down a floor and get it done on their way out is just hugely successful," Blackstone said.

Blackstone, who began practicing medicine in Simpsonville in 1998, said he has watched the city grow steadily of the past 22 years, and seen its medical needs have grown with it. The new facility will create broader access to medical resources for Simpsonville and the surrounding area, he said.

The city's population has increased more than 31 percent over the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and nearby Fountain Inn has grown by more than 37 percent over the same span.

"What you'll see come out of the ground is our answer to what we see as the community's needs," he said.

The new campus will overlook I-385 and sits in one of the area's busiest commercial centers. Simpsonville Mayor Paul Shewmaker said the facility comes as a welcome addition to the retail area.

"It just adds to the richness and texture and we're trying to keep that kind of thing going in Simpsonville," he said.

McCowan said the onset of the pandemic set the timeline back about six months, but completion is slotted for the end of next year.

The 10-acre lot has room for expansion, McCowan said.