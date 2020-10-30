Alarming spike in Greenville COVID infections due to small group gatherings, virus fatigue

Greenville County has seen an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the past two weeks.

Health officials said Friday it is mostly due to people gathering in small groups indoors and unmasked as people in the community experience “COVID fatigue” and have let down their guard.

But they urged residents to remain vigilant or the Upstate could see a resurgence of cases, hospitalizations and deaths much like the late summer months when the virus hit its peak in the region.

Almost 10 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Greenville County during the pandemic have been reported in the past two weeks, said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim director of public health with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“Those numbers are headed in the wrong direction,” Traxler said.

Health officials urged the public to avoid being unmasked or crowded into indoor gatherings except with immediate family, especially for periods longer than 15 minutes.

Traxler also said any residents who are out and about in the community should consider getting tested for the virus at least once a month. She also said residents who have trips upcoming or are planning to travel for holidays should get tested before they travel.

“I would like to see more people getting tested,” she said. “If you’re out in the community, if you’re not staying home all of the time, I really encourage you to go at least once a month, if not more often, and get tested just to check your status because we know you could be asymptomatic but spreading this to other people.”

Prisma Health is seeing new cases spread, not from large group gatherings or events, but among smaller groups gathering indoors, said Dr. Eric Ossmann, Prisma Health’s chief of emergency management, preparedness and mobile integrated healthcare.

“Where we’re seeing most of the spread is occurring in family units, neighborhood units, out in the community,” Ossmann said.

It’s happening when extended family come to visit or people gather with neighbors or friends they know well and end up inside, he said.

People are more likely to relax their guard around people they know, whether it’s with friends or at church, he said.

Greenville has seen a rebound in economic activity reflected by a rise in hospitality and accommodations tax revenue in the last few months as restaurants reopened and more people began to venture out to shop or dine, said Greenville Mayor Knox White.

But as he looked at the spike in cases in numerous European countries that had seemingly had the virus under control, he said he is concerned that Greenville’s trend is now going in the wrong direction.

“That unfortunately is the fastest way to end the recovery that we might have been seeing,” White said. “The state of the economy, our ability to live normal lives, is in our hands.”

Earlier this month, Greenville expanded its mask mandate to include all businesses, not just grocery stores and pharmacies.

Now the city is discussing whether it needs to step up its enforcement efforts beyond responding to complaint calls, a move White said he supports.

“We have never wanted to be in the business of law enforcement being out there trying to find people as much as warn people and caution people,” White said. “It’s a discussion we’re having about that, especially in certain instances.”

Though clinical treatments have shown some promise, including convalescent plasma and Remdesivir, the most effective treatment for the coronavirus continues to be prevention, said Dr. Marcus Blackstone, Chief Clinical Officer at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System.

And the most effective preventative measure continues to be wearing a face mask indoors or when with groups of people, he said.

“Please don’t buy into all of the conspiracy theories about what’s going on,” Blackstone said “We can promise you COVID is as real as it gets. Our frontline staff … when we see people die from COVID, there’s nothing more real. If people don’t see this as real by now, I don’t know how else we’re going to change their mind.

“But I promise you, when it hits your family, you’ll understand it.”