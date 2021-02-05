A 'like' wasn't enough: Online plea for liver donor connects Bob Jones grads

It's a mild form of activism that almost isn't.

See a request or person in need on Facebook, hit the "like" button — or a heart symbol or a crying emoji, if the feeling strikes. Share it. Maybe make a "prayers sent" comment.

Then ... scroll on.

Margaret Stegall confesses she does such things. Understandable, especially when the post is about a stranger's family's desperate plea for a liver transplant. This past summer, though, something moved her. Simply "liking" the post of a fellow Bob Jones University grad in need wouldn't do.

Now, a mere six months later, Stegall is preparing herself for a flight to Denver, to be cut open and to give a piece of her body to a woman she has never spoken to.

“I saw the post, and while there are certainly a million reasons not to do something, I couldn’t click ‘like’ on that post and go about my day if there is something I could do,” Stegall told The Post and Courier this week. "I could think of a million reasons, but they're selfish compared to someone's life."

The post was made to the "BJU General Alumni" Facebook page on June 29. As of Feb. 5, the post had 763 reactions in one form or another, with many commenting a desire to help if not for lacking a compatible blood type.

In the post, a family member describes the plight of Janet Pierce Thorin, herself a 2008 Bob Jones nursing school grad. Since age 19, Thorin has suffered an autoimmune disease that attacks her liver.

The previous five years, the disease began to take its toll. In the year leading up to the request, the condition worsened rapidly, causing Thorin to lose 25 pounds, which contributed to osteoporosis.

The challenge has been finding a match with the rare Type O blood type, along with every other miniscule detail required to make a liver viable.

Thorin wasn't available to comment for this story as prepares for the transplant, which will happen on Feb. 22. The only connection Stegall has made, beyond being a 2016 BJU grad, is a conversation with Thorin's family.

There has been no Zoom meeting, no phone call. In most cases, receivers and donors are either family members or complete strangers.

The medical experts have told Stegall it's best to wait until after the transplant for the two to connect.

The liver is an organ that can be partially shared, allowing both to have what they need to function, like giving an extra kidney. The portion of Stegall's liver will grow inside Thorin, and the donor's liver will grow back as much as the body needs to function.

“Everybody has more liver than they need," Stegall said.

It wasn't long after seeing the post, shared by a friend, that Stegall said she reached out to the family member. She was told there were other willing donors but that they would keep her information.

The blood type isn't the only factor. A liver must be the right size and its makeup be able to fit like a puzzle.

In December, Stegall received a message that one other person was a possibility but that if that donor fell through, she would be next in line. On New Year's Eve, she got the call asking her to fly to Denver to do bloodwork and undergo a psychological evaluation.

The recovery, she's told, will take eight weeks for both.

Behind it all, Stegall said her faith has driven her and her desire that if it were her who needed help, someone would do the same for her.

Stegall is no stranger to advocacy involving vital organs. She's the director of development at the America Heart Association-South Carolina. Her employer has given her the necessary time off and support.

Likewise, the BJU community has stepped up to provide financial assistance. A GoFundMe page has been set up to accept donations. It had raised more than $4,000 as of Thursday.

"We’re proud of Margaret for her courage and commitment in donating a portion of her liver to someone she did not know," BJU Chief of Staff Randy Page told The Post and Courier. "It’s also been incredibly heartwarming to see alumni and friends from around the globe donate to help Margaret with her expenses while donating."