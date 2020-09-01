29 Furman students test positive for coronavirus after off-campus fraternity parties

A pair of off-campus, unauthorized fraternity parties attended by at least 58 Furman University students have now been linked to 29 students coming down with coronavirus.

University spokesman Tom Evelyn told The Post and Courier that all students known to have attended the parties have been tested for the virus. By Friday, eight were known to be infected. That number increased to 29 on Monday, and the university is still investigating, Evelyn said.

Ten more tests are pending on campus, according to Furman's COVID-19 dashboard.

Students who attended the parties face student conduct sanctions, Evelyn said, and the fraternity involved — Kappa Alpha — also faces possible sanctions. Kappa Alpha remains on interim suspension while the university investigates, Evelyn said.

"To the best of our understanding, they were not practicing good health and safety protocols," Evelyn said. "I am not certain but imagine they weren't wearing masks or properly distancing."

The parties took place on Aug. 21 and 22 at the former Kappa Alpha fraternity house near Furman within days of classes resuming.

Evelyn said the university, consistently South Carolina's top-ranked liberal arts college, ceased allowing off-campus fraternity houses last year. Currently, all 2,800 Furman students live on campus.

"Certainly there is an awareness on campus that going to off-campus parties and events like this could jeopardize the semester for everybody," Evelyn said.

The school has urged students to practice social responsibility regarding COVID-19 through health and hygiene guidelines contained within the so-called "Paladin Promise."

In a message shared with the campus community on Friday, the university laid out what was at stake:

"Students, we don’t know how to make this any clearer: If these types of gatherings continue, we will not be able to continue in-person classes through November 20. We want you to socialize and have safe fun, but you must adhere to the guidelines that have been established in the Paladin Promise and detailed on the Furman Focused website. This is the only way universities, including Furman, can continue in-person classes during a pandemic."

As of Monday, 74 students were in a two-week quarantine, according to Furman's COVID-19 dashboard, and 12 of those in quarantine were on campus. Most of those 12 are isolated in their own rooms, and Furman has set aside 87 isolation and quarantine spaces on campus to use as needed.

"I will say the majority of our students on campus appear to be doing everything they can to take care of each other and themselves and to follow the guidelines and rules we've set up though the Paladin Promise," Evelyn said. "I know a lot of student are disappointed by the actions of a few."

Furman launched its fall semester on Aug. 18 with a combination of in-person and online teaching, with freshman and seniors arriving first. Sophomores and juniors will be allowed to move into campus housing after Sept. 11.

Asked Tuesday what factors the university is monitoring, Evelyn said among the most important metrics are the overall infection rate on campus and the availability of quarantine housing.

"We are in very good shape there," Evelyn said.