Guys with guns show up at protests. What they accomplish depends on whom you ask.

GREENVILLE — From instant to instant, the line between order and chaos blurred.

Two opposing ideologies, separated by barricades with downtown’s North Main Street serving as a makeshift no man’s land, yelled and heckled and jockeyed for position — the threat of escalation present until city police stepped in between.

The confrontation between Black Lives Matter and defenders of the Confederate monument smoldered throughout the sweltering Saturday. And standing on the margins, a disparate group of men with semi-automatic rifles slung over their shoulders — deliberately pointed toward the ground.

It’s a fine distinction where the barrels of the rifles point: Under state and city of Greenville law, if pointed just about anywhere else the men holding them could be subject to arrest for brandishing.

But simply carrying them openly? Legal. Unlike a handgun, which must be hidden.

Greenville Interim Police Chief Howie Thompson said the men expressed to him that they arrived to serve as "backup" to support police but said their presence instead creates “a volatile situation that you have to keep constant watch over.”

At protests across the country that have ignited since the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, the armed members of local militias that reach back to the ideals of the Founding Fathers have appeared at protests, their guns at times speaking louder than the voices.

To what end?

It’s a matter of both principle and protection, a fail-safe to keep law and order, they say. The right to bear arms and ensure their freedom.

For those protesting against what they see as systemic racism, the display is a show of force that harks back to other eras of volunteer intimidation of minorities.

Bruce Wilson, who under the banner of Greenville Black Lives Matter has organized protests downtown, says he plans a march on Saturday over the death of Breonna Taylor and then another the following Saturday back at the Confederate monument to demand its removal.

Protests in downtown Greenville aren't stopping anytime soon, and Wilson, along with other supporters, is asking for the city to limit how close the men with rifles can come.

But doing so isn't simple.

***

What drives them?

First of all, the weapons aren't "machine guns," they say.

That's a common term that those who advocate for the right to openly carry arms say illustrates exactly how people can rush to assumptions about weapons.

The guns are semi-automatic. AR-15, typically.

The ultimate aim is to be able to stand, as a civilian militia, against the tyranny of government, a concept in the U.S. that dates back to the American Revolution against the king of England.

In modern South Carolina, it's a point to be made.

"It's a great equalizer, and it makes everyone more polite," says Matt Wavle, a former chairman of Greenville County's Libertarian Party and a member of South Carolina Carry Inc., a nonprofit organization that advocates for the right to bear arms. "People feel like they can bully you if they feel like you have no equalizer in place."

Last Saturday, Wavle didn't join the Confederate monument militia in bearing arms, in part because to do so would be to protect property, not life.

South Carolina Carry. Oath Keepers. Three Percenters. Each is a group that believes in the right to bear arms as a Constitutional check against tyranny over individual rights. There's a common theme: a devotion to the rule of law, but not any law.

"We want law and order, but we don't want a police state," Wavle said. “The conversation goes something like this: We may be able to trust the situation we’re in now or the government from 20 years ago, but can we trust the government 20 years from now?”

That means an unflinching right to carry semi-automatic rifles, come what may.

Militiamen armed with rifles can play a role in keeping order if society breaks down and law enforcement is overwhelmed, he said. Or if law enforcement isn't held accountable to the Constitutional right to free speech and to bear arms.

Otherwise, Wavle said, citizens have a right to challenge anyone, including law enforcement.

Jim Davis, a native of New England who now lives in Travelers Rest, was at the Black Lives Matter protest. He's a part of the pro-militia organization Overwatch USA.

Like other advocates of open carry, Davis is hesitant to say whether he was carrying any kind of concealed weapon at the protest. There is a concern that at any time anyone who claims to be a part of a militia movement could be deemed a domestic terrorist.

But he wasn't carrying a rifle. Not on that day.

Overwatch USA characterizes itself as a group that avoids display of weapons at protests, at least at this point. Davis said he took Facebook videos and monitored the Confederate monument event. The men with guns were from a collection of other groups, he said, and his ultimate goal is the spread of his interpretation of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

"Other people had the right to do what they're going to do," Davis said. "I wanted to see how this was going to go."

To be sure, he was against the call to tear down Confederate monuments.

The leader of Overwatch USA, Zach Dunn, said the group steers clear of open display of guns at protests and when displaying a presence, wants to do so in an orderly fashion, including wearing similar uniforms.

"There's a time and a place to open carry, a place to carry a long gun," Dunn said. “We don’t like to do that at protests and demonstrations. It takes away from the conversation. It really just amplifies the firearm and not what we’re saying.”

The defensive aspect of their belief system is a "last resort," he said.

At the same time, he said, the group respects the right of anyone, any American, to carry a gun at any place and at any time.

Dunn said police don't have a monopoly on the job of keeping order. In his mind, militiamen, many who are former military, can be more tactically trained than police officers and better versed in Constitutional law.

"A lot of people believe police are heavily trained, and they're not," Dunn said. "Not every cop, not every law enforcement officer is a supporter of the Constitution."

***

Among the five arrests at last Saturday's protest was a man who was charged with disorderly conduct and unlawfully carrying a gun, according to Greenville Police.

The man was arrested after a fight as Confederate monument defenders jockeyed for position on the monument with Black Lives Matter protesters as the day concluded and police allowed the two sides to integrate.

The fact that a weapon was involved concerns Black Lives Matter organizer Wilson.

“The only thing we had with us was our microphone and our voice," Wilson said. "We didn’t have weapons. We don’t need to have weapons because we have the truth on our side.”

The presence of weapons, he said, only solidifies the whole point of the protests: Those traditionally in power aim to intimidate those without it.

The Confederate statue off North Main Street was erected in 1902, well after the Civil War at a time when Black Americans sought more freedom.

“When you come out with weapons, when you come out with that kind of force, and you’re simply trying to intimidate us, that is indicative of what these Confederate statues are about," Wilson said. "These Confederate statues and monuments were erected to intimidate.”

The presence of weapons has prompted Wilson to entertain the invitations of those near and far to present their own show of arms.

“I don’t really want to go down that road," Wilson said, "but at the same time we want to show that we’re not going to be intimidated."

***

Three years ago, the last time advocates of removing the Confederate monument clashed with those protesting to protect it, police directed the militiamen to put away their weapons.

The city enacted restrictions on carrying such weapons, but received legal advice from the state Attorney General's Office that they overreached.

Now, a thin line has been drawn.

State law bans the open carry of handguns, but doesn't disallow the open carry of long-arm rifles, State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby said. The city of Greenville revised its restrictions on open carry and instead enacted an ordinance that bans the use of bulletproof vests and "brandishing" firearms beyond carrying them, Thompson said.

The militiamen at last weekend's protest were wearing "load-bearing vests" designed to carry equipment, Thompson said. The men didn't violate any laws, he said.

“With the guns slung down around their neck and not pointed at anyone or not using it in a menacing or threatening manner, there’s nothing we can do," Thompson said. “We receive complaints from people about 'Why did you, the police department, not arrest those guys with guns out there?’ It’s not the city. This is under the state laws. You could walk around in any other city in South Carolina with that firearm slung around your neck.”

The city is considering its options, which includes Wilson's request that people with rifles stay 1,000 feet away from city-permitted protests. The militiamen stood at one end of the protest separate from the two sides as directed by police.

Mayor Knox White said that the City Council is "trying to get further advice on any guidelines that can be imposed to keep distance from people, but there doesn’t appear to be a lot of options under the law.”

White said the council is concerned that the presence of assault rifles at protests could inflame passions.

The result, he said, can be confusion over who is the authority.

“It’s certainly a recipe for danger and everybody should be very concerned about that,” White said. "It’s not about public display of arms as much as it is a public display of arms in any kind of heated environment, such as a protest event. We discourage such provocative acts."

As the protests and counter-protests continue, White said the council will consider "deliberatively" how to proceed on dealing with the monument, which at a minimum he believes should have some element of context.

The current health crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic has made the Confederate monument issue something to deal with later, though parties on either side have suggested potential compromises, he said.

The mayor declined to share what options are on the table, including whether removal is possible.

“It’s not a new issue for us, and we’ll address it when we can," White said.