Greenville's Lockheed Martin gets 1st F-16 jet for repair, overhaul in $900M contract

GREENVILLE — Lockheed Martin Greenville received its first U.S. Air Force F-16 needing maintenance as part of a $900 million contract it signed in December.

The fighter jet arrived on March 9 from Edwards Air Force Base in California.

The facility will begin work on the jet and expects to deliver it back to the U.S. Air Force in the fall, a Lockheed spokesperson said. The next jet is expected in April.

Under its contract with the U.S. Air Force, Lockheed Martin will provide depot-level maintenance — or complete overhauls, repairs or rebuilding of parts — on F-16 jet fighters to keep them in the air through 2046. The Air Force sought out another depot facility after it maxed out at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

The Greenville plant already has manufactured the F-16 jets.

“The arrival of this first jet marks the beginning of fighter Sustainment work at the site and positions Greenville as an F-16 Center of Excellence, supporting both F-16 production and sustainment operations,” Greenville site director Mike Fox in a statement.

The Air Force uses approximately 1,300 F-16s, making up about 45 percent of its fleet, according to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

Lockheed Martin won the contract for the upkeep of F-16s over three other bidders.

Its Greenville site was the best choice because it already builds the jet and has the most comprehensive knowledge of it, the company said. The contract made Lockheed Martin's Greenville site the first ever U.S.-based F-16 industry depot to support government-owned depot facilities.

Production of F-16s created more than 400 new jobs when it started in Greenville after moving out of Fort Worth, Texas. The Greenville site has ramped up production to four aircraft a month. It delivers F-16s for Bahrain, Bulgaria and Slovakia.

Lockheed Martin nearly shut down production of the F-16 but saw increased demand for the jets in the fall that could push it from 4,588 jets to 5,000, the company said in September. It had a backlog of 130 jets and said it would take more than seven years to hit the 5,000 mark.

One of those contracts was $62 billion to build 90 F-16 fighter jets for Taiwan's military and the Royal Moroccan Air Force over a 10-year period.