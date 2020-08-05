Greenville's iconic Wyche Pavilion: Privately owned, presumed public and a paused project

It’s one of the most-photographed pieces of Greenville’s history – a rustic brick shell of industrial days gone by, open to both pigeons and brides-to-be, providing a communal sense of belonging along the Reedy River.

A summer ago, the future of the Peace Center’s Wyche Pavilion was left in uncertain limbo after the city denied the performance arts center’s effort to enclose the iconic structure in glass and create an indoor event venue.

Still today, as a legal challenge by the Peace Center stands unresolved, there's no sign that the project will ever happen - or that one even exists.

"There's no project at this time," Peace Center Foundation CEO and executive director Megan Riegel told The Post and Courier when asked where the proposal stands.

Riegel declined to elaborate, both on whether a future might exist for the project or if the economic impact of the coronavirus has played a factor.

The Peace Center's legal challenge to the city's decision hasn't seen action since a Greenville County judge last September ordered mediation between both sides before the case could proceed.

No talks have taken place, Mayor Knox White told The Post and Courier.

“Zero discussion,” he said.

It's a hard stop for what was a whirlwind of impassioned opinion when plans to alter the former 19th-century industrial complex were first introduced in February 2019.

Like Reedy River Falls, the pavilion is ready-made postcard material for anyone walking the historic Main Street Bridge. The vantage point regularly appears in publications across the nation featuring Greenville as a model for revitalization.

The pavilion, named in honor of Greenville philanthropic leader Tommy Wyche, is a favored spot for countless prom and wedding photos.

Teenagers perform skateboard tricks.

Yoga is practiced.

The homeless sometimes set up camp.

As it remains passive, it also stands along the Reedy River as some of the most-prime real estate in South Carolina.

From wagons to mayonnaise

It isn’t as if the structure was always meant to exist as a mere shell. There were grander plans from the time the Peace Center bought it 30 years ago – but building the center's concert halls took financial precedence.

The pavilion is part of what is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Reedy River Industrial Complex, which includes buildings constructed from as far back as 1850, according to a history provided by the city in its report on the Peace Center’s application to enclose the space.

The pavilion was once the Markley Carriage Factory Paint Shop, built in 1904 by acclaimed Greenville architect J.E. Sirrine to accompany the Greenville Coach Factory that had a presence along the river beginning 1835.

However, the advent of the automobile soon spelled the end for wagon and carriage production. In 1911, the paint shop was sold.

The building was resurrected in 1925 when prominent Greenville entrepreneur Eugenia Duke transformed it into a production plant for her popular Duke’s Mayonnaise.

But by 1958, the building was virtually abandoned and remained so until the ambitious plans for a signature performing arts center began to take form in the 1980s, when the Peace Center bought the building.

The Peace Center opened in 1990 and helped carve out a new era for downtown, which had been left a hollow shell of itself after decades of flight to the suburbs and the collapse of the textile industry. The campus, which included the center buying the pavilion building, charted the course for future revitalization that led to Falls Park in 2004 on the other side of the river, and later into the West End.

The Peace Center Concert Hall and the accompanying Gunter Theater were shiny, expensive jewels. The former paint shop and mayonnaise plant remained little more than an eyesore.

In the beginning, the center planned to renovate the building and use it for event space, but according to the narrative presented in its request to the city last summer, “financial constraints” pushed any such plans into the future.

The center tore down a two-story wooden structure that served as the original coach factory, stripped out the pavilion building and left the shell of it standing, using it “as is” for limited events.

It wasn’t until the development of Falls Park that the tapestry of what is now a walkable, aesthetic experience along the river began to weave together. The pavilion became a unique presence that evolved in the collective conscious into a public space.

Denial not a 'slam dunk'

In January 2019, the Peace Center first made public its plans to enclose the Wyche Pavilion.

The following month, the center presented its plans to the Design Review Board, which expressed concern about how a mostly glass addition would appear from the Main Street Bridge. The addition was necessary, the center argued, to house infrastructure to support more-robust indoor events and maximize its economic potential.

The center said that the addition would fit into the footprint of the original factory before other buildings were torn down decades ago.

The center officials promptly withdrew the plans, and over the course of four months conferred with city planners on a new design. They returned to the DRB with a recommendation of approval by city planners in hand.

The addition on the Main Street side of building had been altered. It was no longer a full glass enclosure but an open deck accessible by the public.

The Peace Center presented the plans again in July 2019.

Citizens, as they had since the plans were introduced, wrote and spoke passionately about the structure and its aesthetic and historic importance. What they didn’t agree on is whether the changes adversely impacted that importance.

The vote to deny was split, 3-2.

In the end, the prevailing members cited a reference in the city’s design guidelines to the National Park System’s direction that historic structures not be obscured by additions.

However, they conceded that applying the park system direction wasn’t a “slam dunk” interpretation. At what point should the pavilion be considered representative of its history? Before the building was stripped to its bones? After?

Within a month, the Peace Center filed an appeal asking for a judge to vacate the board’s decision and either approve the project’s design or vacate the board’s decision and send the matter back for another vote.

The center claimed in its appeal that the design board misinterpreted design guidelines that govern downtown development and overly relied on opinion.

In addition, the center argued in its appeal that the board took away the center’s Constitutional private property rights, referencing a comment made by a board member that the Peace Center should “gift” the pavilion to the city.

The center also argued in its appeal that the board meeting wasn’t properly convened and didn’t allow the center a chance to rebut comments before a vote was taken.