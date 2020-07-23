Greenville's Carolina Ale House embraces upstairs, opening a prime spot on Main Street

The rooftop has long been the main draw for the Carolina Ale House in downtown Greenville and now a move exclusively upstairs will free up some of the most prime retail real estate along Main Street.

One possibility: A new restaurant concept to complement the current one.

The move has been in the works since February 2019 when Ale House owner Chris Sullivan said he realized the energy of his restaurant rested on the top floor and open-air dining. While dine-in business downtown has been sluggish recently, the health and economic challenges presented by the coronavirus outbreak aren't a factor in the consolidation, Sullivan told The Post and Courier.

“This has been a plan that’s been in place for a year and a half,” Sullivan said. “There was never any particular sense of urgency. COVID happened to occur in the middle of our process.”

The building, which Sullivan owns, could be home to more than a pair of restaurants.

A 2,770-square-foot lower level with a direct stairwell to Main Street will be available and could serve any number of purposes - office, lounge, art gallery or speakeasy.

The lower level is similar in style to the Trappe Door restaurant beneath Barley's on West Washington Street, said David Sigmon, a broker with Coldwell Banker Caine who is helping represent the Ale House in developing the spaces.

On the corner with McBee Avenue, a small parking lot with a bank drive-thru is on the market to lease to accompany the Ale House subdivision.

Last summer, a boutique hotel inquired about using the lot and joining with the Main Street entrance for a lobby, said Matt Vanvick, a partner in Coldwell Banker Caine's marketing effort.

"It's a really great opportunity for something kind of unique downtown," Vanvick said.

The idea to create a turnkey restaurant space was made possible when the Ale House built a separate kitchen upstairs in 2009, and $100,000 in building modifications have been done this year in preparation, Sullivan said. The move is expected to happen this year, he said.

Carolina Ale House has eight locations in each region of South Carolina, with a second location in Greenville on Woodruff Road.

If the move isn't because of the coronavirus, it comes at a time when the shift in business model is happening by necessity.

The downtown location has taken a hit in dine-in business but has thrived with third-party delivery, Sullivan said. The softness in the market comes as downtown is less crowded due to an increase in people working from home, along with restaurants closing earlier in part because of Gov. Henry McMaster's order that bars close by 11 p.m. each night, he said.

"The population of downtown Greenville isn't what it was six months ago," he said.

Sullivan said he's noticed an interesting trend.

Compared to this time last year, the Woodruff Road location has more guests even though it is operating at half the capacity because of distancing measures, he said. Sullivan said he believes people are staying closer to their homes in the suburbs.

"There's this whole shift in dynamic of what's happening in the marketplace," he said. "Those shifts are happening across all sorts of industries. For me, we've shifted from weathering the storm, so to speak, to reinventing how things are going to be different more permanently in the future."