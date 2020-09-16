Greenville schools to keep 2 day week as their coronavirus infections rise

With coronavirus infections rising in Greenville-area schools since school started and spread of the virus still high, trustees on Wednesday opted unanimously to keep them open two days a week.

The decision reached at a special called meeting Wednesday morning is a departure from the district's original plans that determine how often students go to school in-person.

The decision, which Superintendent Burke Royster sought special permission for, came after state health officials reported for the second straight week that community spread of COVID-19 in Greenville County is high.

Under the attendance plan that Greenville County Schools trustees approved in August, a "high" rate of spread requires schools be open just one day a week.

That policy got tweaked on Wednesday, though, as Royster asked for and received permission to consider other factors when deciding how many days a week that schools will open.

Royster said district-wide compliance with social distancing and hygiene protocols added to his confidence in keeping schools open two days a week. He said he's also considering opening school up to five days a week for the district's youngest elementary school students, career-center students and special education students.

"When we developed this framework, there were several things we knew and there were several things we didn't know," Royster said. "We didn't not know how well students and parents would adapt to and comply with protocols in place. We did not know how well or how easily or difficult it might be for our employees to not only follow the protocols they have in place but to assure out students would follow the protocols."

They have all done well, he said.

Changing parameters

The Greenville area's relatively high and rising positive test rate — now at 15.1 percent — and the fact that its two-week sum of infections have increased are behind the county's overall "high" community spread rate, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

However, Royster said, the two-week rate of infections per 100,000 people in the county, which hit 199 on Monday, is more manageable than it was over the summer. When the plan was approved back in August, the county's two-week rate of infections was around 500.

"Although we are still rated at a 'high' level by DHEC, the numbers are not as high as they were when we designed the plan," Royster said.

With in-person attendance limited to two days a week, schools are only ever about half full, which Royster said was empty enough for people to maintain six feet of distance between each other. That, he said, remains the district's highest priority.

To open up five days a week, he added late in the meeting, could open the district up to liability for not following public-health advice on social distancing.

"We look directly at the guidance of DHEC," Royster said.

Infections on the rise

The Greenville County school district, largest in the state, has been open for three weeks. As of Tuesday, 71 students and 29 school staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Royster and a daily district report.

Still, even as the rate of infections remains low, a Post and Courier analysis of infection reports posted daily found that the rate has more than doubled. The rolling 14-day average of new infections stood at 4.3 on Tuesday, up from 1.9 a week ago, according to the analysis. Looking at the past week alone, the school district has been averaging 6 new cases a day.

One school in particular stands out: Mauldin High School. Since Sept. 7, 11 students there, by far the highest number in the district, have tested positive for COVID-19. It is one of 44 elementary, middle and high schools, just over half the district, where cases have been reported since school started.

Mauldin has in recent years been the district's largest school, with more than 2,300 students enrolled, but it remains unclear what the overall infection rate is at the school. The Post and Courier has asked for updated enrollment numbers, bearing in mind that up to 40 percent of students at some schools have opted to take all their classes online.

Four kids from each of these schools have gotten coronavirus: Berea Middle, Greer Middle, Blue Ridge High and Greer High (though three of the sick Greer High kids haven't set foot in the school).

Five days a week for some on the horizon

Royster also said Wednesday that the district is trouble-shooting a plan with nine elementary schools that could get the district's youngest students — Kindergarten through second grade — in school four or five days a week. He said the district would reach a decision in the next 10 days or so after the district has time to review classroom square footage in each school, in-person school enrollment and the ability across the district to maintain distance between students.

Special education students and career students also could see days in school pick up, he said.

"The idea of getting 4, 5 and 6-year-old students back in school would remove a huge burden from parents," trustee Derek Lewis said.

Royster said schools would use the schools' empty third-, fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms to maintain social distancing for the younger students.