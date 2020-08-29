You are the owner of this article.
Greenville protests remain peaceful as marchers leads to federal courthouse

  • Updated
Greenville Protest
Protesters on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, marched from Falls Park to a rally outside the C.F. Haynsworth Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Greenville, S.C., without incident. Eric Connor/Staff 

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Black Lives Matter protesters marched through the city's downtown on Saturday evening, disrupting traffic and raising tensions with police and some businesses.

Protesters marched from Falls Park to a rally outside the C.F. Haynsworth Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse without incident. No one had been arrested as of 8:30 p.m., but some protesters confronted police toward the end of a mostly peaceful rally once officers arrived to get people back onto sidewalks.

Bicycle police officers tried to keep protesters on one side of Main Street and instructed organizer Derrick Quarles to keep the crowd on the sidewalk. 

Another confrontation at Halls Chophouse in downtown Greenville almost led to punches, and several protesters later were seen walking through the upscale restaurant Jianna’s after someone from the rooftop club yelled to the crowd of protesters at Falls Park Plaza. The restaurant isn’t associated with rooftop club.

Reporter/Local Editor

Eric is a reporter and local editor for The Post and Courier in Greenville. Previously with The Greenville News, he's covered the Upstate for two decades and served as a USA TODAY correspondent. He studied journalism at the University of South Carolina.

