Greenville nightclub shooting: What happened early Sunday morning at Lavish

GREENVILLE — Two days after gunfire at a nightclub on the edge of Greenville left two dead and eight more injured, questions build without ready answers.

As of Monday evening, there were no charges or arrests in what Sheriff Hobart Lewis called the worst shooting incident in his law enforcement career. No suspects had yet been named. Images of four people of interest, which the Greenville County Sheriff's Office released late Sunday, also remained unidentified.

The Post and Courier reached out to the Sheriff's Office throughout the day Monday without a response, and is also waiting on an incident report for which it submitted a Freedom of Information request. What is known now comes from witness accounts and videos circulated from the event.

Mykala Bell, 23, and Clarence Sterling Johnson, 51, were killed in the shootings that broke out shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday during a concert at Lavish Lounge on White Horse Boulevard. The night's featured artist, Atlanta-based trap rapper Foogiano, was in the middle of an energetic set — caught on video and shared widely on social media — just before violence broke out.

A spokeswoman for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations told The Post and Courier on Monday the agency was not aiding in the investigation. Sheriff Lewis said Sunday that gang involvement was "probable" but rumors also swirled on social media that someone had tried to snatch a valuable necklace Foogiano was wearing on stage.

The artist himself posted a 3-minute video on Instagram at about 1 p.m. Monday during which he said he had spoken with the father of Bell's two infant children and said "we got a good understanding." Foogiano, whose legal name is Kwame Brown, denied any involvement in the incident and extended condolences to Bell's family. He said he spent Sunday night in South Carolina reaching out to people he said he "needed to talk to" and said he wasn't running from anyone.

"She lost her life for nothing," Foogiano said of Bell. "I did not take her life. I didn't shoot nobody."

The artist did not say what might have led to the shootings or who might have fired weapons into the crowd.

The Post and Courier reviewed two video clips taken from inside Lavish. A 44-second video clip posted to social media in the hours immediately following the shooting provides some sense of how the packed, jubilant scene felt before shots rang out. About 200 fans jump shoulder to shoulder and recite rap lyrics in unison at the start of the clip. The dark room is illuminated with stage lights flashing red, blue and green. Everyone in the crowd has their hands raised, a quarter of them holding cell phones with flashlights on.

Foogiano, holding a microphone in his right hand, enters the frame 10 seconds in. He crouches a second later to take a selfie with a woman in front of the stage.

The artist never stops smiling but there are also clues of trouble to come: red and black bandannas brandished on and off the stage, Foogiano increasingly crowded on all sides by fans and his security detail, and then smiles in the front row suddenly turning to frowns at the end of the clip.

How this transformed into a violent scene remains unknown.

A second video — this one 10 seconds long — starts with a man on stage pointing a gun out to a dispersing crowd. The person holding the camera is behind the stage to the gunman's left. Between six and 10 people move in and out of the camera's frame directly in front of the stage. Another dozen are moving in and out of the frame in the background. It is dark, but spotlights continue to flash green, red and blue. The gunman skips to the front of the stage and shuffles to his right, sweeping the gun from side to side. The camera zooms in on four people to his right. Three men watch the gunman. One of them yells and reaches out. A woman nearby is half turned away.

The gunman is out of the frame when a single shot rings out. The person filming the scene palms the camera and starts to run. Still filming, screams and more shots are audible.

"It went from them just having fun and partying to 10 to 15 seconds later, gunshots," said community organizer Traci Fant, who spoke with multiple people who had been at the concert. "I know it caught everyone off guard."

According to a statement from Sheriff Lewis, it was at about this time that two deputies patrolling the area saw a crowd surging out of Lavish. The deputies pulled into the parking lot and heard gunfire. They called for ambulances and rendered care to the victims. Blood was everywhere and bullet casings littered the floor of the club.

Ambulances started transporting victims to Prisma Health's Greenville Memorial Hospital two and a half miles away.

Fant described the scene she saw at the hospital shortly after the shootings. Her ringing phone woke her up at 2:45 a.m. Sunday. She had already missed four calls. The person on the line this time, she saw, was Robbie Fleming. Fleming was the father of Bell's two infant children.

"He said there had been a mass shooting, that about 10 people had been shot and that blood was everywhere," Fant said. "I was like, 'What's going on?' because I was literally awakened from a deep sleep."

By 3:15 a.m., Fant was at the hospital and a throng of wailing families and people coming from Lavish were crowded outside the emergency department's front doors. Coronavirus restrictions meant they could not go inside, Fant said, and they were anxious for information.

"I think that one or two people were transported there by car because you could still see droplets of blood on the pavement," she said. "It was a scene that I never would have imagined walking into, living in Greenville, South Carolina. When I got there, the police were trying to decipher who was immediate family, versus who was from the club, versus who was there from the community."

Fant helped police establish a line away from the hospital doors.

"They began to have a nurse come out and update everyone," Fant said. "She was asking people for pictures of their kids. 'Does this person have tattoos?' Things like that. From my understanding, a couple people lost their wallets there. Their purses were left in the club. So they were working on identifying everyone and trying to establish who was in surgery and who was stable, and who had passed."

Fant watched as the nurse called to Bell's parents and asked them to step inside with her. The sound of grieving mothers is something she said she cannot get out of her head.

"I had a feeling it was not going to be a good outcome," Fant said.

The people in the parking lot started holding hands at that moment, she said, and started to pray.

"There was one police officer there," she said. "He prayed with us and it was a beautiful thing. It was a good moment."

The crowd continued to wait for word on shooting victims and Fant said she saw three discharged — two in wheelchairs and one walking on his own. She kept waiting. But at 9:30 a.m. it was time to go. No more news was coming.

"It was hard to leave," she said.