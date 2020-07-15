Greenville DMV risks closure as $1B downtown development plan will raze its current office

The DMV office near downtown Greenville, second busiest in the state with more than 5,000 customers a week, must find a new home by fall or risk leaving the city without a central location.

The executive director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles was in Greenville this week to brief the county’s state lawmakers on the urgency of the situation. Kevin Schwedo, head of the agency for nearly 10 years, has sought a new home for the DMV since his landlord, Greenville County, said three years ago the agency must make way for redevelopment.

Since then, Schwedo said, four deals have fallen through as the relatively slow state procurement process has each time been outpaced by high demand for Greenville real estate.

“As you wait to go through the six-month procurement process and the economy is heating on up, (commercial real estate agents) said, ‘Oh, geez I could get an extra $100,000 or $200,000 for it over the course of the lease,’ and we are dropped like a hot potato,” Schwedo told The Post and Courier.

The latest possible is an 8,000-square-foot office building at 122 Edgeworth Street just off Pleasantburg Drive. Less than five minutes east of downtown and close to a bus line, the location is also walking distance from the Greenville Housing Authority, the United Way, the state Department of Transportation and CommunityWorks. Since 2018, deals have fallen through on sites at 33 Villa Road, 605 S. Academy St., 7660 Pelham Road and 2622 Wade Hampton Blvd.

“Any time you can combine some services, co-locate some services, that are heavily used by people, that’s a good thing,” said state Rep. Chandra Dillard, who represents the Pleasantburg Drive area.

If Schwedo fails to close this deal, he said he will be out of time to find a new one. The process includes issuing a request for bids from commercial real estate agents, something he’s already done in Greenville five times, and carrying offers through the roughly six-month procurement process. He said he must have a building by November to prepare it for use and move out of the current office before Greenville County’s April 1, 2021, deadline.

Other DMV offices near Greenville, he said, are already at or near capacity and could not absorb the downtown site’s nearly 300,000 transactions a year. Lose it, he said, and customers could find themselves driving as far as Columbia for urgent DMV matters.

If the new site comes through – Schwedo must get a state committee’s blessing next month – it will have enough room to roughly double capacity as Greenville grows. The DMV leases many of its 66 offices across the state, he said, and has faced short-term evictions before, most recently at the Ashley Oaks location in Charleston.

But, he said, the Greenville relocation “has been the most painful.”

The cost to lease the space on Edgeworth Street is also steep: $220,250 in the first year, increasing 2.5% annually each year thereafter. At the end of the 12-year lease, the DMV will have paid $3.04 million. It is more than double the $95,700 a year the agency has paid in rent for the University Ridge site.

To push through the Edgeworth Street deal, Schwedo must get approval from the state legislature’s Joint Bond Review Committee, a powerful group that will convene in early August to consider major capital projects around the state.

“If it exceeds a dollar amount over the entire life of the lease, it must go before the bond review group,” Schwedo said.

The DMV’s current home, next to the county health department, stands at ground zero of a $1 billion plan to redevelop and revitalize 37 acres of county-owned land a block from Greenville’s Main Street business district. In place of the existing 1,000-car parking lot and smattering of government buildings will rise a collection of high-rise apartments, office buildings and shops. Every existing structure on the site — including a former mall at 301 University Ridge that currently houses all county offices — will be razed.

Already gone at the corner of Church Street and University Ridge is the former Cobb’s service station. A six-story office tower for county offices will be built in its place in the next few years, a public anchor for the rest of the redevelopment project. The planned $65 million glass-and-steel building was designed by the same London architecture firm, Foster + Partners, behind Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Earth movers are pushing dirt on the site now.

Some state offices, such as family court and the public health building, and a few county offices will move to a new county complex five miles east on Halton Road, but the county is not required under state law to provide offices for the DMV.

Greenville County Administrator Joe Kernell said he understands the difficulties the DMV is grappling with as it tries to find a new home and has agreed to extend their lease at least twice since 2017.

“We know the problems they’ve had because we’ve had the same problems finding buildings for our services,” Kernell said. “They need to be centrally located with plenty of parking. That’s it.”