Greenville County school students will have hybrid school week. 1 day in-person, 4 online.

Kids will be going to school one day a week come Aug. 24.

That announcement late Monday made final what district officials had been guessing for weeks — that community spread of the coronavirus remains too high to risk crowding too many kids into school buildings at once.

At the same time, with the trend of infections and positive test results going down, district officials concluded, having schools only a quarter full on any given day is safe. Had infection trends been upward, the district might have started the school year all online.

"Though it is not expected to do so, this decision could change should there be a dramatic, negative shift in the community spread numbers over the next two weeks," Greenville County Schools spokesman Tim Waller wrote in a media release Monday afternoon.

Waller and Superintendent Burke Royster held an online forum on Facebook last week during which parents submitted more than 400 comments and questions about the coming school year. Many were upset the district is not going to let parents walk their children to class on their first day — especially difficult for kindergartners attending for the first time in their lives. One mother likened it to throwing her child "to the wolves." Some questioned how working parents, especially single moms and dads, can possibly manage the situation. Others questioned how children in need of special services such as speech therapy would get those.

Still, other parents expressed support for the district's efforts to reopen safely.

Pickens County announced Monday it would be opening for classes five days a week on Aug. 24, sticking to a plan the district first announced in July.

Greenville County resident Brian Rogers told The Post and Courier he did not see how other school districts close by could offer classes five days a week while the state's largest — Greenville County Schools — could not make it work.

"One person has too much power," Rogers said. "He didn't listen to the parents and kids. He is doing what he wants and maybe even what the teachers want. They went to college and got a degree to teach. They need to get in the classroom and do it."

Royster acknowledged that no plan is perfect for everybody. With a fifth of district staff and faculty older than 60, he said, he has to bear in mind their safety as well as that of children. Elementary- and middle-school teachers had the option to teach remotely full-time, but working from home is not an option for the district's custodians, cafeteria workers, school clerks and bus drivers, he said.

As of Monday, Greenville County had reported just under 11,000 coronavirus infections and 198 deaths. The school board's chairwoman, Lynda Leventis-Wells, has been among those infected. She was still recovering last week when she led the board's online meeting where the district's attendance plan was approved 11-1.

"The health department told me I'm no longer contagious, but they also said the virus can be in my system for 12 weeks," she wrote in an email to The Post and Courier.

Under the one-day-a-week attendance plan, students will do assignments at home on school laptops during the other four days a week. When in school, there will be no more than eight students per class at the middle and high school levels, and classrooms are large enough to space desks six feet apart.

At the elementary level, where class sizes are already smaller, there will be no more than five to seven kids per class under the one-day-a-week plan. For all grade levels, Royster said, holding classes more than one day a week would place too many people in a building to maintain social distancing.

Masks will also be required this fall for all students except kindergartners and first-graders. Royster said these youngest children will get instruction from their teachers at a safe distance and will also be "trained" on how and why to wear a mask.

Under the district's color-coded plan, which received final school board approval last week, students are assigned a day of the week to go to school according to what letter their last names start with. "Smiths" go to school on the purple R-Z day, for example, which is Thursday. Kids in elementary and middle school will have orientation sessions next week during which they will learn exactly who they can expect to be attending classes with come Aug. 24. They should report to orientation on the same day they are assigned to attend classes in person.

The deadline to sign up for orientation — dubbed "LEAP" — is today.

Of the district's roughly 77,000 students, nearly a third — 24,000 — have opted out of in-person classes altogether for the year. These students will do their work online through the district's "virtual academy."

Waller said the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's "recent disease activity" report on Monday rated Greenville County’s spread "high" overall at the moment. The district is using this report, which comes out every Monday, to determine which attendance plan should kick in — all online classes, all in-person, one day a week in person or two.

The county's case load for COVID-19 infections as of Monday was high, as were its percentage of positive tests, but the trend in both areas has been downward for a few weeks, Waller said.

If infections go down even more after school starts, the district could opt to open school more days per week. Before it does so, Royster said last week, parents will be given at least five days' notice.

Under a two-day-a-week plan, students would attend Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday depending on their last names. Schools will be closed to all students on Fridays.

The district's attendance-plan announcement Monday came the same day that athletics teams across the district also resumed practices.

During a press gathering Monday in Greenville, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster reiterated is push for school districts hold in-person classes five days a week.

Pickens County's spokesman for public schools, John Eby, sent out a reminder Monday that his district plans to do just that on Aug. 24. The district will have five-day-a-week classes for two weeks and will then close for most students the following two weeks.

“What we’ve done in South Carolina is urged all the school districts to start off with the presumption and the hope that they could go to five days, face-to-face classes," McMaster said. "And if the parents don’t want to do that, it should be the parents’ choice. Those who want to go to school five days per week, the school district should provide that. After all, it’s the parents who are paying the money; paying the tax money to support those schools.”

He said a lot of parents in South Carolina want their kids in school.

"There’s no substitute for face-to-face learning, teaching in the school. It’s important not only for education, but also for a lot of emotional — growing up — attributes, that children must go to school.”