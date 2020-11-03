Greenville County deputy hospitalized after injury during training exercise

A Greenville County deputy has been hospitalized after sustaining an injury during what the Sheriff's Office said was a training accident Tuesday, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood.
The deputy was in stable condition and was "alert and conscious" when they arrived at Greenville Memorial Hospital in an ambulance at about 2:30 p.m., sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Flood told The Post and Courier.
Flood said he couldn't release further information about the training exercise, how the deputy was injured nor the deputy's status.
At about 2:25 p.m., multiple Greenville County cruisers could be seen speeding down U.S. 29 going south toward Greenville Memorial with sirens and blue lights on as they escorted an ambulance.
About 20 minutes later, deputies waited in the hospital's parking lot, some standing near the building's entrance next to a row of parked ambulances, others about two football fields away talking by an idling cruiser as their colleague was treated inside.