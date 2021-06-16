Greenville County delays decision to hand Woodfield Community Center to GCRA

Greenville County Council delayed a vote to give a 3-acre park and closed community center in Belle Meade to the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority for a small affordable housing project after residents with ties to the neighborhood asked the county to first explore repairing or replacing the facility.

The county inherited the Woodfield Community Center when it took over the county parks and recreation department in 2013. It was in poor shape at that time and the center last held programs for children in 2016, said County Administrator Joe Kernell.

“The county’s not been a good neighbor since we inherited this property," he said.

The county’s parks and recreation model doesn’t generally include smaller neighborhood community centers, so it planned to turn the land over to GCRA, which builds some of its affordable housing projects as infill developments within existing neighborhoods.

But after residents said they were unaware of the county’s action until late in the process and that they didn’t want the center torn down, community activist Bruce Wilson staged a news conference at the center on June 11. He called on the county to repair or replace the center to give children in Belle Meade a place to go that doesn’t require a car trip.

Councilman Ennis Fant, who represents the area, said he has asked the county multiple times to repair the center but was consistently told by Kernell the county would not repair or staff the facility. He asked again June 15 at the council’s meeting, saying he had “loud people” in the community who want it rebuilt.

"I know what the outcome’s going to be but I am trying in front of God and everybody to get y'all to vote to get them to rebuild this building," Fant said.

Kernell said the county hadn’t explored the cost to refurbish the building. It’s a small one-story concrete structure. The roof is in poor shape and the metal windows have rusted. Kernell has told the council it is filled with mold, the floors have buckled and extensive structural repairs are needed.

After The Post and Courier reported last week that residents sought the building’s repair, the county posted signs to condemn the building that say it must be demolished.

Chairman Willis Meadows said the county couldn’t justify the expense to rebuild a neighborhood center when it would likely be costly and wouldn’t fit the county’s goals for its parks and recreation department, which staffs larger centers that can serve multiple neighborhoods like the Mt. Pleasant Community Center just over a mile away.

The county doesn’t have the funding to put centers in every community that asks for one, Kernell said.

Councilwoman Xanthene Norris said if the council decides to reopen the Woodfield Community Center, it needs to build a community center in New Washington Heights, too.

“The people in New Washington Heights, they don’t have anything,” Norris said.

She too, said she has consistently been told there is no funding for community centers.

“I don’t get anything and my Black kids are just sitting there with nothing to do,” she said.

State Sen. Karl Allen, who represents the area, attended the council meeting and was asked to speak about his effort to find a funding source to repair the center. Allen said children would have to cross traffic on White Horse Road to reach Mt. Pleasant, that the closest gathering place to Woodfield — Upstate Circle of Friends — was not a county-run facility. Pleasant Valley Connection, also in the vicinity, doesn’t have outside fields, he said.

Allen said neither the county nor GCRA had developed site designs, engineering studies or even a proposed number of houses for the site yet. He asked the county to slow down and determine repair costs before proceeding with a plan to transfer the property to GCRA.

“All I’m asking you to do, respectfully, is to do due diligence here,” Allen said. “Let’s determine if it’s repairable.”

A number of neighborhood children attended the council meeting and held homemade posterboard signs.

“Do not take our history,” read one. “We love that park. Do not tear down,” read another.

Allen gestured to the children as he finished speaking.

“Let’s err on the side of these kids and let’s work together to solve this problem,” he said.

The council then voted to hold the item until its next meeting.