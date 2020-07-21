Greenville County creates law enforcement citizen advisory board; a 'bridge,' sheriff says

As protests calling for heightened police accountability continue across the state and country, Greenville County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to institute a citizen advisory board that would work with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis spoke to Council on Tuesday afternoon in support of creating the 12-person board.
During the meeting, Lewis said the body will promote open communication and strengthen the relationship between the Sheriff's Office and the community it serves.
"I believe it would be beneficial to what we're trying to do," Lewis told Council. "And I don't think there's a better time to do it, certainly in the climate we're in now in this county and nationwide."
But the move has drawn mixed reactions from local activists. During the public comments section of the Tuesday night Council meeting, each of the eight speakers derided the new board as toothless.
The board will be appointed by members of Council to serve two-year terms and will be tasked with reviewing the agency's use of force, body camera, training and date reporting policies.
"It would be a bridge to communicate our message back to the public as well as bring the message from the public back to us," Lewis said Tuesday.
While the board would make recommendations to Lewis on potential changes to agency policies, it would not conduct internal reviews related to personnel or have the ability to discipline agency employees.
Bruce Wilson, founder of Fighting Injustice Together, said the board is a step in the right direction, but he ultimately wants to see an independent oversight group with subpoena power.
"I want it to have some teeth, so this is not exactly what we want," he said. "But this is a start."
Paul Guy, a local activist running against Lewis as a democrat in November's election, has long advocated for the creation of a county citizens review board. He said establishing an advisory board could distract from establishing a board with the authority to thoroughly investigate complaints against officers and to act if misconduct is discovered.
"They'll say to the general public, 'We already did this. What more do they want?'" he said. "But there's a difference between a citizen review board and an advisory board."
The board created Tuesday is similar to one established in 2017 under then Sheriff Will Lewis, which was later disbanded by interim Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown.
No elected officials or county employees would be eligible for the board and all members would have to participate in the Sheriff's Office's Citizen Academy. The board could be dissolved upon the sheriff's request or by a majority vote by Council.