Greenville close to final deal on selling City Hall and moving to edge of Falls Park

GREENVILLE — The idea to swap Greenville's aging City Hall and move into a newer building on the edge of the Reedy River Falls first emerged publicly six weeks ago with an eye toward striking a deal before this month.

Negotiations are still underway, but close to an end, City Manager John McDonough said.

“We’re making good progress, but it’s complicated," McDonough told The Post and Courier. "We’ve got to get the language right, get everything lined up. We’re optimistic we’ll get it done in the next few weeks.”

Moving city operations from the 10-story City Hall tower into what's known as the Bowater Building wouldn't happen any earlier than the end of this year.

The city hopes to close on the sale on Nov. 1, McDonough said.

The city is negotiating with an investment group associated with the developer of Camperdown, Centennial American Properties, which bought the former North American headquarters of Bowater in 2017 for $27 million.

Mayor Knox White said the swap is a "once-in-a-generation opportunity."

Plans for future use of the City Hall tower, built in 1973, haven't been revealed.

The push to move comes as the city estimates it would cost $5.75 million over the next eight years to repair City Hall. The Bowater building will require about $4.7 million to repair the roof, electrical system and mechanical components.

However, while the costs are within range of each other, the move into the four-story Bowater building, which is 20 years younger, presents an opportunity to streamline city services and give the city a prominent presence along its central attraction, Falls Park.

The city said it could use the first three floors and lease out the top and leave room for future expansion.

The ground floor would be home to City Council chambers, which are on the 10th floor of City Hall, and the central location for the most-used city services, which now are spread across multiple floors.

The city and Centennial American Properties have made multimillion-dollar deals in the area in recent years.

Last year, as part of the Camperdown development that includes the 17-story Falls Tower, Deca luxury apartments and AC Hotel, the city agreed to pay nearly $20 million in infrastructure improvements related to the project.

In 2016, Centennial’s president, Brody Glenn, proposed an office building on a sliver of land between the Bowater garage and the Main Street bridge, which prompted the city to commit $4 million to preserve it from development.