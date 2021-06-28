Grand Bohemian Hotel, latest addition to Greenville's riverfront, plans winter opening

GREENVILLE — After breaking ground in early 2019, construction on the Grand Bohemian Hotel Greenville next to the Reedy River Falls is nearing an end.

The hotel is expected to open sometime in the coming winter, said Peter Werner, the project manager and owner's representative with the Kessler Collection. The Grand Bohemian is one of the Kessler Collection's 12 such hotels, including in Charleston and Asheville, and among several high-profile projects changing the look and feel of the East Camperdown Way side of Falls Park.

Two decades ago, a four-lane concrete bridge spanned the falls before the city tore it down to make way for the park and Liberty Bridge. Now, the Grand Bohemian will open next to what is likely to be Greenville's new City Hall.

The city is currently negotiating a property swap and sale for the Bowater building next door at 55 E. Camperdown Way. A deal could emerge by the end of this month, City Manager John McDonough said, that would see the city move out of its current Main Street tower.

New development along the river won't end there. United Community Bank announced earlier this year it will move its headquarters to 200 E. Camperdown Way, adjacent to the east side of the Grand Bohemian. Construction of the bank's planned seven-story tower is expected to begin in early 2022.

The Grand Bohemian Hotel Greenville has the architectural style of a western lodge, with the lower half covered in a stone veneer and the upper half in cedar shingles. The eight-story hotel will have 187 guest rooms. A restaurant, bar, spa and art gallery will be open to the public, with a ballroom and meeting rooms available for events.

The hotel's restaurant, Falls Point Grill, has yet to finalize a menu. Falls Point Bar will be a bourbon bar, with a staircase leading from a lower terrace to the river. Both the restaurant and the bar include outdoor seating overlooking the falls.

Some guest rooms have balconies overlooking the river and others have private workout rooms with ballet bars or Peloton bikes. The hotel will have a separate fitness center for all guests.

The pandemic, Werner said, did not impact the project's timetable. While there were some material slowdowns, construction never stopped.

"I haven't missed a single day from work," Werner said. "I haven't worked from home because none of us can."

A grand opening date will be announced later.