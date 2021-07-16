Fountain Inn rejects plan for 118 homes off golf course, developer to persist with changes

Fountain Inn's planning commission has rejected a final development plan for 118 homes along Carolina Springs Golf Course after nearby residents voiced strong opposition to the proposal — one that has been in the works for more than a decade.

But the developer can reapply as early as next month and likely will in September or October. Under a particular aspect of the city's law, revisions to the plan can be resubmitted continually until it is approved.

The proposal denied July 12, which included 63 houses and 55 townhomes, would have marked the last residential phase of a project first approved in 2007 that was derailed by the collapse of the housing market.

Because the planned development already cleared preliminary hurdles more than a decade ago and the commission is considering the final development plan, the developer can petition again immediately, rather than waiting the one-year period that would be required in an annexation or rezoning request.

Arbor Engineering Principal Planner Jay Martin, whose company is attached to the project and who has spoken on behalf of the property owner during previous commission meetings, said the plan will likely be resubmitted within the next two or three months. He said engineers will use that time to talk to city staff and consider public input to form a new proposal.

"The goal isn't to keep shoving it down everybody's throat until somebody just gets sick of fighting," he said. "The goal is to respond to what we're hearing from the community and from the staff to come up with a solution that fits within the zoning."

Ahead of the vote, several commissioners voiced concern that there were no clear plans to develop a proposed commercial area that was included in the initial master plan and that it would include more townhouses than originally planned for when the development was approved in 2007.

"I have no issue with any of what I'm seeing on the single-family side which, in my opinion, closely resembles what was originally there," Commission Chairman Aaron Hood said. "My issue with this request is obviously the townhome side. That's been my issue since day one."

Martin said there are plans to address those concerns in the next application.

The commission has voted twice to table the proposal in the past in the wake of backlash from people who live along and near the course.

Residents have turned out to every meeting where the proposal was considered to air concerns that the 118 additional homes would increase traffic in the area, strain infrastructure, create safety issues and cause runoff problems.

Martin during previous meetings said the developer had plans to add sidewalks, improve a nearby road and use another only for emergency access to address those concerns, and that regulations would require the project improve storm water problems in the area.

But the July 12 meeting was again packed with residents opposing the plan.

"We've got beautiful homes, they did a great job with Jones Mill Crossing with beautiful homes, and now we're going to put up two-story townhouses facing people's backyards," Steve Gill of the Carolina Springs Homeowners Association told the commission during the public comment section. "I don't think it really matches the environment we live in out there."

Martin said given the amount of time that has passed since the planned development was initially approved and that commission members and residents have changed during that time, he understands the need to reexamine the proposal.

"As much as I want to be upset about it, we're having all the same conversations we had a decade ago," he said. "It's a different cast of characters, so there's no remembrance of what was discussed and what was going to be. I think it makes it tough for the commission to act."