Fireworks restrictions likely in Greenville County after an increase in complaints

Ennis Fant was awakened at 3 a.m. July 5 by the sound of fireworks going off near his Greenville home. Before he went back to sleep he thought, why is someone shooting off fireworks this late?

The next Monday he received a call from a constituent. Her farm animals had been up all night, spooked by the sound of fireworks. He received a number similar calls, all from people who complained that fireworks had been set off at all hours of the night.

County Council Chairman Butch Kirven said he too had received more complaints this year than usual.

Though he likes fireworks and generally frowns on restrictive laws, Kirven said he understood the frustrations of those who live in urban areas or suburban neighborhoods and hear fireworks in the early morning hours.

“I kind of live out in the country where it doesn’t bother me, but if I lived in a neighborhood where people were abusing the privilege and keeping you up all night long, I can understand needing some rules to go by.”

Now, a year after the city of Greenville placed time limits on when fireworks can be set off, Greenville County has proposed its own set of time restrictions.

It marks a first for the county, which currently has no restrictions on when fireworks can be used. It also comes at a time when the county council increasingly grapples with nuisance laws and the urban versus rural divide in a growing county where more and more residents live in close proximity.

“It’s one thing when it’s 8 o’clock at night and it’s you and your family doing some small stuff,” said Councilwoman Liz Seman. “It’s another when it’s midnight or 1 o’clock in the morning and your neighbors are putting on a full-fledged pyrotechnic show.”

The ordinance would prohibit fireworks from being set off before 10 a.m. or after 11 p.m. on every day of the year except July Fourth and New Year’s Eve, when fireworks are allowed until 1 a.m.

Violators would be fined $100.

The proposal comes in a year when more people celebrated Independence Day with neighborhood or backyard shows because most community fireworks celebrations were canceled due to impacts of the coronavirus. It led to more complaints than usual and council members realized they had no way to police the late-night displays because fireworks didn’t fall under the county’s noise ordinance, which primarily targets loud music.

The city of Greenville passed its own fireworks law in November 2019 which limits fireworks to between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on most days with exceptions until 12:30 a.m. for the July Fourth and New Year’s holidays.

City police received 46 calls for service for fireworks offenses July 3 through July 5 but officers didn’t write reports or issue any fines, said Lt. Alia Paramore, Greenville Police spokeswoman. Fireworks are allowed in Fountain Inn, Greer and Simpsonville, but are banned in Mauldin and Travelers Rest.

The county’s proposal has yet to go through the committee workshop. Seman said they wanted to come up with a reasonable time but also make it enforceable for the sheriff’s office. The law, if passed, would be entirely complaint driven, Fant said.

The sheriff’s office currently evaluates complaints based on the time of night and for safety of people or property, said Lt. Jimmy Bolt, GCSO spokesman. Asked how the time element is enforced, Bolt said deputies will typically just talk to anyone shooting fireworks late at night.