Disabled, elderly would bear brunt of higher sewer costs under Greenville County consolidation

People with disabilities, the elderly, renters and those who live in lower income houses would be impacted most by changes in billing for sewer services that would occur as part of Greenville County’s plan to consolidate sewer providers.

Across unincorporated areas of the county, sewer costs will rise in some districts and fall in others if the council’s final vote to fold six special purpose sewer districts into one passes its final reading Tuesday night.

But for those most vulnerable, often with set incomes or in the poorest parts of the county, the changes would be felt most drastically in the coming months.

Some, like elderly or disabled homeowners who qualify for homestead exemptions on their property tax bills, pay little or nothing for sewer services in some districts that are billed annually attached to property tax bills.

But they could pay in excess of $17.85 per month (assuming an average of 4,000 gallons used per month) under the county’s plan for the Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict, or MetroConnects, to take over sewer services for six other sewer providers across the county.

Currently, those who qualify for the homestead exemption – the blind, disabled individuals or homeowners over age 65 – can deduct the first $50,000 in value from their property tax bills.

And because five of the six special purpose districts under consideration for consolidation tie sewer services to annual property taxes and MetroConnects doesn’t, those homeowners would have to pay new charges tied to their monthly water bill.

For renters, the impact of sewer fees changing from property tax bills to monthly water bills is murkier. Most renters already bear the costs of sewer passed along by landlords and they still would under the new structure in their water bills. But most landlords likely won’t lower monthly rent even after sewer fees are eliminated from taxes, so it would likely lead to higher bills for renters as well.

“Consolidation would result in an increase of fees paid for sewer services for many county residents and would have the most significant impact on homeowners whose properties are worth $100,000 or less, renters, individuals with disabilities and the elderly,” according to a joint statement released by the commissioners for Gantt Fire, Sewer and Police District; Parker Sewer and Fire Sub-District; and Taylors Fire and Sewer District, which are continuing to fight the proposal and said they plan further legal action if the consolidation is approved by County Council.

Berea Public Service District; Marietta Water, Fire, Sanitation, and Sewer District; and the Wade Hampton Fire and Sewer District have each agreed to allow MetroConnects to take over sewer service in their districts.

MetroConnects acknowledged that there would be higher costs for some county residents under a consolidated district.

But officials with MetroConnects argued that the new structure of paying for sewer service is more fair overall.

MetroConnects charges a monthly base fee of $11.25 and a user fee of $1.57/1,000 gallons.

“So you’re actually paying for the water that you use,” Elliott said.

Last year, MetroConnects switched from charging on property taxes to its current rate structure and also increased its rates for the first time in a decade.

Overall, consolidation would be a mixed bag for districts. Residents in Parker and Wade Hampton would pay slightly more, while residents in Berea and Taylors would pay slightly less.

The differences would be more significant in Gantt and Marietta. In Gantt, the average annual sewer cost is $72.60, which means residents would pay nearly $138 more per year on average for sewer service at current rates.

In Marietta, it’s the opposite. Residents there pay $908.88 per year for sewer and would pay nearly $700 less per year if consolidated.

MetroConnects also plans to raise rates 3.3 to 3.5 percent each year through at least 2026 until it’s able to fund all of the system’s capital improvement needs through its rates so it doesn’t have to get loans, Elliott said.

She said MetroConnects would also aggressively seek grants to offset its rehab costs and to minimize rate increases. Consolidated sewer systems are more likely to receive grant funding through state and federal sources, she said.

MetroConnects received $10 million from the state when it voluntarily took over and overhauled the Piedmont sewer system.

After consolidation, MetroConnects' primary focus will be rehabbing or replacing sewer lines in the county’s mill villages, which have outlived their current usefulness, she said.

A study commissioned by MetroConnects last year identified $299 million in needs to the county’s sewer systems.

MetroConnects also would replace lateral lines in its rights of way that run from its main lines to individual homes. Some of the sewer districts don’t pay to replace laterals, which cost an average of $5,200 to replace, Elliott said. All of the laterals in most of the mill villages will need to be replaced with an upgraded sewer system, she said.

Elliott said MetroConnects plans to completely replace sewer systems in the county’s mill villages over the next eight years.