Criticized for lacking transparency, Greenville County Council bars all in-person meetings

An emergency ordinance pushed all county and committee meetings online for another two months, while Greenville County Council continued to exclude public comment on topics not already on its published agenda.

The council's 8-4 vote to compel all meetings be held online due to the spread of coronavirus came at their July 21 meeting and is effective through the end of September, meaning the council — a group that sets local policy for a half-million people — could effectively avoid in-person meetings until its Oct. 6 regular meeting. Before the July 21 vote, the council and its committees, which consist of five council members, had the option at any time to meet in person.

The council's decision was a break with most local governments and comes amid some of the biggest issues facing Greenville County in a generation. The group has not met in person since March 11, and the council has not allowed any public comments on non-agenda items since their last regular meeting on March 3.

The four council members who opposed the move drew out debate on the issue for 55 minutes, and one of them — Dan Tripp — twice referred to County Council Chairman Butch Kirven as a "dictator."

The ardor of their opposition took some of their colleagues by surprise. Outgoing councilman Sid Cates, who supported the emergency ordinance, called it the most intense meeting he's attended in his 13 years on council.

"I just didn't know why that was such a big deal," said Councilman Sid Cates.

Councilman Ennis Fant, who also supported the emergency ordinance, told The Post and Courier the following day that he received dozens of text messages during and after the meeting from citizens who were watching. One described the assemblage as a "dumpster fire," another as an "expletive" show. One told Fant that he "got drunk" watching it.

"I hope last night's meeting is a friendly reminder to all council members that regardless of how intense the debate gets, we have to remember that the public is watching our meetings," Fant said.

The Greenville County Council’s next meeting, on Zoom, is Aug. 18.

Opponents of the emergency ordinance said the online meetings are disrupting council contact with citizens and stifling public debate on key issues. Proponents of the ordinance said meeting in person remains too dangerous amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the week ahead of the July 21 meeting, 1,334 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. Greenville County was in the midst of a surge that started after Memorial Day and peaked in the weeks after the Fourth of July. New cases have since leveled off and declined, with 760 reported this past week.

Previously, the county's emergency ordinance allowed meetings to be online, theoretically giving council the option to meet in person, too. The move that now mandates meetings remain online — couched as an effort at uniformity — effectively blocked the council's subcommittee on public safety to hold an in-person, public meeting with public health officials at County Square to discuss safety measures such as a countywide mask mandate amid the pandemic.

"They don't want that meeting to go forward," said Rick Roberts, chairman of County Council's public safety committee. "On Zoom, it's so ineffective."

Council Chairman Butch Kirven, who supported the emergency ordinance, told The Post and Courier that a majority of council members are not ready to hold in-person meetings or a hybrid of in-person and online meetings.

"We've had a lot of experts," Kirven said. "Almost every week somebody has a press conference with experts. And I don't see Rick's committee adding to that discussion whatsoever."

To date, no members of the public have had a chance to speak about the pandemic during a County Council meeting, and the council has held no discussions on whether to mandate masks or other safety measures. A council vote in June on how to spend $91 million in federal emergency funds for managing the pandemic also included no public hearing, and the lion's share of that money — $75 million — was committed to small business grants.

The inability of people to voice an opinion on a $91 million plan, council member Liz Seman told The Post and Courier, demonstrates the council's current problem with transparency.

"The good news is the money is being deployed and we hopefully are helping keep small businesses and nonprofits afloat," she said. "But I was not at all happy with the process. And I think those kinds of things are going to continue to manifest themselves if we can't get back in person."

Aside from dropping off the occasional expense report, Seman said she has not set foot in County Square since March 16.

The council's decision to stay away from County Square came as nearly every municipality in the county and the county's legislative delegation has resumed in-person meetings with precautions such as social distancing, limited seating and masks. The city of Greenville, whose meetings are at the top of a 10-story tower — has established a remote location at the Greenville Convention Center where citizens without internet access can watch meetings and sign up in real time to make public comments.

The county has no such remote location for citizens, and it requires anyone wanting to speak to sign up a day in advance and limit their comments only to agenda items. County meetings live-streamed at greenvillecounty.org are also not available for later viewing.

Lee Turner, a frequent observer at council meetings and former Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress, tried to sign up for public comments at the July 21 meeting in support of a mask mandate in the county, but she learned the same day she could not because a mask mandate was not an agenda item.

“It's as if they realized this is their chance to hide because we can't get to them physically in the meetings — not able to get up there and speak,” Turner said.

Under regular council rules, 30 minutes are reserved at the end of meetings for people to speak on any subject, but that has not occurred since March.

Kirven said he would consider resuming general public comments once the council starts meeting again in person.

"There's no state law requirement that counties have to do this," Kirven said. "Setting aside the time for anybody to say whatever is on their mind probably needs to be looked at with some guidelines. We want to make sure we hear issues that are related to Greenville County, not so much what's going on in Portland, Oregon, or something."

Members of the public who do speak during Zoom meetings on agenda items are invisible to council members. Maya Hislop, a professor of African American literature at Clemson University, spoke July 21 in support of a citizens’ oversight board over the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The council later approved a citizens board whose role was “advisory.”

“I didn't know they wouldn't be able to see me," Hislop said. "I said something like, 'I want people who look like me to enjoy the same freedoms as everyone else,' and no one could see what I looked like."

All council members could see was a stopwatch counting down. Hislop is Black.

At stake, critics inside and outside council say, is public access to elected officials and transparency as the county grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, a late-night shooting last month at a nightclub that left two dead off White Horse Road, the ongoing $1 billion redevelopment of County Square, as well as policing policies toward Black citizens — a national issue that has prompted multiple demonstrations locally and as recently as this past weekend.

"Sure, we get emails and phone calls from constituents," Seman said, "But we've also got emails and phone calls from constituents about the fact that they don't feel they are a part of the process."

In early 2020 before the pandemic shut down meetings at County Square, council chambers, which can seat more than 200 people, were regularly close to capacity. Members of the public who supported one issue or another often appeared in color-coordinated T-shirts and stood together when council members asked what side of an issue they were on.

"You would at least been able to physically see who was in favor and opposition," Seman said.

But also at stake is the council’s safety. Most of its members are over the age of 70, and one, Xanthene Norris, is 92.

“In April we had 632 (coronavirus) cases,” said Councilman Willis Meadows at the July meeting. “In May we had 913 cases. When we first started this I really thought it would be over by June. But then in June we had 3,200 cases. And this month, and this is only through the 17th of the month, we've had 2,800 cases.”

Meadows — a champion of transparency and a past critic of Kirven on his handling of the County Square project — is over 80 years old and said he supported video-conference meetings so long as they continued to do a “reasonable” and safe job governing that way.

The council rejected Councilman Lynn Ballard’s request to resume all meetings in person with rules in place for masks and social distancing.

A request by council members Seman and Roberts to hold hybrid meetings with an online and in-person was never put to a vote.

Councilman Dan Tripp’s suggestion that the issue of in-person meetings be reconsidered every time they meet also failed.

“I think with COVID, while it's a dangerous virus, I don't think we have relied on logic and medicine to make decisions,” Tripp said. “We've made public decisions, public policy decisions based on political agendas and fear rather than logic and medicine.”

For these four council members opposed to the emergency ordinance, the issue has also emerged as a proxy debate for another underlying issue: the concentration of power by Chairman Kirven.

"My personal feeling is there are some people who do not want County Council meeting in person as long as they can keep it like it is," Ballard said. "I've had a lot of people contact me and say you know it's real easy to sit on a computer screen and have a smug look on your face and vote a certain way, and a whole other deal to look at people in the audience that disagree with you while you do it."

Voting with Kirven in favor of the more restrictive emergency ordinance were Meadows, Norris, Joe Dill, Sid Cates, Bob Taylor, Mike Barnes and Fant.

Cates, who is stepping down from council after this year, said he believes the underlying conflict on council is a clash of personalities between Kirven and a few council members.

"Butch, the chairman, is absolutely positively my favorite," Cates said. "He is a great guy, and he got hammered too much."

“Point of inquiry,” Tripp asked Kirven during the July 21 meeting. “This requires us to meet by Zoom until we rescind the emergency ordinance?”

“Yes,” Kirven said.

“Slick move. Slick move,” Tripp said. “The dictators win again.”

“Oh, come on,” Cates interjected.

Four of the men who favored mandatory Zoom meetings signed up to attend the South Carolina Association of Counties conference in Hilton Head on Aug. 1 and 2: Dill, Barnes, Cates and Taylor. Cates later canceled and Tripp also attended.

Dill, who proposed the amendment that made online meetings mandatory in the county, said he is on the board of the Association of Counties and felt compelled to attend.

Attending that meeting while blocking in-person meetings in Greenville County, Ballard and Roberts said, was hypocritical.

The Greenville County Council last met in person on March 11 for a special session to strike down a 24-year-old resolution condemning homosexuality. Council chambers were packed that night, and hundreds had attended the council’s previous five meetings. Of 54 citizens who spoke at those meetings, 38 did so at the end of the meetings for “non-agenda items.”

Since then, the public has been largely silent. Starting on April 2, the council has held nine meetings by videoconference and citizens have called in to speak just 13 times.

As for masks, Kirven said he always wears one in public but prefers a voluntary approach and one that lets businesses set their own policies. Enacting a policy that is unenforceable, he said, could even anger people and prompt them not to wear masks at all. Fant, who said he supports a mask mandate, said the council doesn't want to vote on it. Raising the topic, he said, would be tantamount to publicly shaming fellow members.

"It is known among council members that there are nowhere near enough votes to pass a mask ordinance," Fant said.