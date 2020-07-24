Coronavirus to cost Clemson University up to $135M in new expenses, lost revenue

The coronavirus could cost Clemson University up to $135 million in lost athletics revenue, mitigation efforts and lower student fees, among other things, but the school remains poised to weather the pandemic financially, officials said early Friday.

Clemson's Board of Trustees convened its quarterly meeting via video conference Friday morning and spent most of the roughly 90-minute public portion listening to administrators lay out strategies for limiting the spread of the virus on campus.

Provost Bob Jones dug into details about desk spacing and dining schedules, among other "dedensing" aspects of campus life, as he laid out the university's plan to bring students back safely when face-to-face classes resume Sept. 21. The semester will roll to a start on Aug. 19 with online instruction.

The university's executive vice president for finance and operations, Tony Wagner, also laid out the financial impact of the virus:

Athletic revenues : $30 million to $50 million

: $30 million to $50 million Expenses related to coronavirus (e.g., cleaning, testing): $18 million to $25 million

(e.g., cleaning, testing): $18 million to $25 million Dining and housing credits back to students : $12 million to $15 million

: $12 million to $15 million Reduction in international enrollment : $5 million to $20 million

: $5 million to $20 million Research disruption : $5 million to $25 million

: $5 million to $25 million TOTAL: $70 million to $135 million

"I think we are all well aware that there's been a very significant impact on higher education and Clemson as a result of the pandemic," Wagner said.

Still, the outlook for Clemson is more positive than most, said Clemson University President Jim Clements. He cited a market researcher out of New York University who looked at the operating models of 450 universities around the country and which would most likely get through the coronavirus unscathed. Clemson was keeping company "at the top of the chart" with Harvard, Cornell, Michigan and Northwestern universities, he said. Clemson received $158 million in private donations last year, the fourth year in a row that donations exceeded $150 million, Clements later added.

"They confirmed what we already know, that Clemson entered this pandemic incredibly strong," Clements said. "We are well positioned to emerge from this very strong. In fact we were one of just 88 universities out of the 450 who are projected to thrive beyond the pandemic."

The Post and Courier was not able to independently verify this report and requested more information.

To prepare for possible spread of the virus, every returning student and all employees will be tested for coronavirus free of charge, Wagner said. The goal, he said, is to establish a baseline of illness on campus, and follow-up tests will continue at random. The university is also distributing personal protective equipment and undertaking deep cleaning.

A significant loss in revenue, Jones said, will be the usually stable flow of students from abroad, most of whom pay full tuition.

"We are concerned about the situation of our international students and whether or not they will be able to stay enrolled, so we are monitoring that very carefully," he said.

Stadium capacity, which the university's athletics director said is "still in flux," is driving much of the loss in athletic revenues, Jones added. Ticket holders will get their money back if some or all games are canceled, the university has previously announced. Clemson athletics director Dan Radakovich said Friday that donors to IPTAY, the fundraising arm of the university's athletics department, have also heard in recent weeks how they might get refunds. The Atlantic Coast Conference will issue its next decision about fall competition by Aug. 5, Radakovich said.

"Given the scope of the pandemic, those (decisions) can be fluid the entire fall," Radakovich said.

Currently, no games will happen before Sept. 1. The university expects to know more in the next three weeks about how many fans will be allowed at a time into Memorial Stadium should games proceed. As of Friday, the university has conducted more than 800 tests of student-athletes and staff, he said, and no one is currently testing positive. There will be another round of testing for football, volleyball and soccer during the week of Aug. 3.

With a full month of campus life lost, students will be credited 29 percent on their fall-semester dining and housing fees, officials said. The university also will not charge parking fees during the first month of school. Tuition and mandatory fees have been frozen, a break from typical annual increases. Similarly, course and lab fees have been frozen. Jones said Clemson benchmarks its housing fees against other large public universities, such as Texas A&M and the University of North Carolina, and strives to stay right in the middle.

Jones said more than three-quarters of classes taught at Clemson University this fall will have some kind of "blended" in-person component during the semester, albeit in much reduced numbers and density, university officials say. This, he said, stands in contrast to other U.S. universities, where about 30 percent of classes will have an in-person component.

In one photo he shared with trustees, Jones showed how staff are installing desks on a basketball court at Swann Fitness Center so large lecture classes can resume in person. He said that six-foot-square spacing in classrooms has reduced capacity to a third of normal. Cameras and microphones were installed in about 240 classrooms to enable blended online and in-person teaching, Jones said.

The university is allowing students who do not want to attend classes in-person to do so, no questions asked.

Jones said the university will employ social media, podcasts, emails and phone calls to give students — especially incoming freshman — as many opportunities as possible to make friends and socialize, Jones said, but he acknowledged it is a huge challenge.

Reaching the decision to delay classes by a month, Jones said, was a collaborative effort among on-campus scientific experts and administrators tracking local and national data. The original plan of full dorms and a blend of online and face-to-face instruction, he said, proved untenable as community spread of the virus began to spike in mid-June and all models pointed to a rapid spread of infection on campus. The university also considered bringing just freshman back to campus.

"We were going to end up no matter what we seemed to do with fairly extreme levels of quarantine, which would become logistically very, very difficult to deliver, and the infection rates would be very, very hard to control," Jones said.

This, he said, posed an especially high risk to faculty and staff. Nearly 40 percent are 50 or older. Among staff responsible for cleaning and disinfecting, it is 62 percent.

Two-thirds of Clemson's students are from South Carolina, a state listed in the "red zone" of community spread, according to a July 14 White House report that the Center for Public Integrity released earlier this month.