Clemson will begin fall semester completely online, university officials announce

Clemson University announced Wednesday that it will begin the fall semester completely online.
The first day of class will still be Aug. 19, but in-person classes will not begin until Sept. 21, Clemson President Jim Clements said in a statement. Students living on campus will now move in the week of Sept. 13.
It would be unsafe to bring students back on campus in August given the continued spread of the coronavirus in South Carolina and throughout the Upstate, Clements wrote. The university is hopeful new infections will decline enough in that four-week span to allow on-campus classes to resume safely.
During a Zoom conference with reporters Wednesday afternoon, Clements said the university made its decision based on projections that show cases would spike if Clemson brought students back on campus in mid-August and that it would be safer begin in-person instruction in September. The school will continue to evaluate the rate of new cases, Clements said, and will evaluate how to proceed if rate of new cases don't begin trending down in September.
"Our full intent is to have everybody back here after Labor Day," he said. "It's hard to predict what will happen if the numbers continue to go up. "
Clements said the school is encouraging students to wear masks, practice social distancing and regularly wash their hands to slow the spread of the respiratory virus.
"We all need to take responsibility — our students, our faculty, our staff, the community — to do what's rate to help minimize the spread of the virus," he said. "And we can. Science shows there's a way to minimize the spread."
Clements wrote in his statement the university will also use the extra time to test the schools entire student body.
The school is continuing to restrict large gatherings until further notice, and Deputy Athletic Director Graham Neff said Wednesday the fall athletic schedule remains fluid.
Tony Wagner, the school's executive vice president for finance and operations, said during the Wednesday Zoom conference that the full financial impact the pandemic will have on the school is still unknown and it remains unclear how much the university will receive in state funding in the coming year. He said employee furloughs to reduce costs are possible but discussions are ongoing.
"As we move a little bit further into the first quarter of our fiscal year, we'll have a better understanding of the economic impact of covid-19," Wagner said.
Provost Bob Jones told reporters Wednesday the health of students and employees will be the highest priority as decisions are made going forward.