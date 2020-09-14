Clemson, Furman slip, slightly, in US News list, remain highest ranked schools in SC

U.S. News and World Report released its annual ranking of the nation's 1,829 best colleges and universities at midnight Monday, and South Carolina's top two schools — Furman and Clemson — slipped slightly.

Clemson, No. 27 in the magazine's 2019 rankings of national public universities, is now No. 29. It last breached the top 25 two years ago, when its was ranked 24th. And Furman, which is ranked among the nation's liberal arts colleges, fell to 52 from No. 46.

Wofford College in Spartanburg rose in the rankings by three places to No. 69.

U.S. News asks schools to submit data in 17 areas to establish rankings. The most important is graduation rate but also class size, reputation and school spending on instruction.

Stanford, at No. 6 among all national universities, public and private, was the most selective school in the country, with just 4 percent of applicants selected. Columbia University was the most expensive, with annual tuition and fees at $64,380. By comparison, Furman's acceptance rate is 57 percent and it charges $52,092. Clemson's acceptance rate is 51 percent and it charges $38,112 ($15,120 for in-state students).

The only South Carolina schools to make the influential "National Universities" list for all schools public and private were Clemson, at No. 74, and University of South Carolina, at No. 118. Most watched in the annual U.S. News rankings, these are schools that award a wide range of degrees up to the doctoral level and conduct a large amount of research. No Southern schools breached the top 10 of national universities, though Duke University came in at No. 12. The usual slate of Ivy League schools dominated the top-10 list (Princeton and Harvard were Nos. 1 and 2).

Removing private schools from the national university rankings, among the 209 ranked public universities, University of South Carolina was at 54 (down significantly from its No. 44 ranking in 2019), behind Clemson's No. 29. The top U.S. public university was University of California at Los Angeles. In the South, the top public universities were Virginia (No. 4), North Carolina (No. 5), Florida (No. 6) and Georgia Tech (No. 8).

The magazine's other elite list — National Liberal Arts Colleges — were again dominated by schools in the Northeast and California. These 223 schools award more than half their degrees in the liberal arts and are more focused on undergraduate education.

From South Carolina, making the liberal arts list were Furman, Wofford and Presbyterian College (No. 127). Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va., was the sole school in the South to break the top 10 among liberal arts schools, at No. 9.

Next in pecking order is "Regional Universities," schools in four regions of the United States that award doctorates but in a limited range of fields, and here South Carolina performed well.

For Regional Universities in the South, The Citadel came in at No. 2 behind Rollins College in Florida, a private school. In a press release, The Citadel describes itself as "the top public school in the South offering up to a master's degree." The Citadel has claimed this position for a decade.

Other South Carolina universities breaching the top 50 on the regional list were College of Charleston (No. 8), Winthrop University (No. 13), Converse College (No. 22), Bob Jones University (No. 33), Anderson University (tied at No. 42), Columbia International University (tied at No. 42), Coastal Carolina University (No. 45) and Columbia College (No. 47).

U.S. News also focuses on measures such as affordability and social mobility. Making the top 10 for "value" among southern regional universities, were BJU at No. 2, Coastal Carolina at No. 6 and Columbia International at No. 10. For social mobility, Columbia International came in at No. 4, BJU at No. 6 and Columbia College at No. 9.

Regional Colleges in the South — schools that emphasize undergraduate education but award fewer than half of their degrees in the liberal arts — also had a strong showing in South Carolina. Erskine, Claflin, Newberry, USC-Aiken and USC-Upstate each made the list, respectively at 7th, 9th, 11th and the USC schools tied for 12th.

The Upstate has eight other schools that made the rankings this year:

North Greenville University: No. 53, Regional Universities South

Southern Wesleyan (Central): No. 77, Regional Universities South

Lander University (Greenwood): No. 41, Regional Colleges South

Limestone University (Gaffney): No. 55, Regional Colleges South

For the first time this year, the magazine ranked schools that do not require the SAT or ACT for admission.