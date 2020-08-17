Clemson discovers graves of dozens of people enslaved by John C. Calhoun

Temporary pink and white flags dot the western hill of Clemson University’s Woodland Cemetery, marking where researchers have recently discovered that the bodies of hundreds more Black slaves, sharecroppers and indentured convicts are buried beneath the polished granite headstones of the elite buried in the shadow of John C. Calhoun’s Fort Hill plantation.
The announcement Monday comes just as the university is in the thick of comprehensively honoring the graves of people who essentially built the university from the Civil War-era into its founding.
University researchers used ground-penetrating radar technology to scan the western slope of the cemetery, downhill from Calhoun’s plantation. The scan found more than 200 instances of disturbed ground about five feet below that would indicate gravesites, said Paul Anderson, the university historian leading the research effort.
The research will continue, and the work will likely find more graves in the coming weeks, Anderson said.
Sixty years ago, Clemson secured a court order allowing it to move the graves of Black laborers wherever a field stone marker could be found to make way for new graves of those with modern ties to the university. The south stands of Clemson’s Death Valley football stadium towers in the backdrop through trees.
The laborers’ graves were moved to the southern end of the plantation grounds, fenced in as the “Site of Unknown Burials,” and that’s where the university was in the process of erecting a memorial.
The effort to locate more laborer graves dates back to 1992, then again another effort in the early 2000s. While researchers then were convinced the graves existed, neither effort yielded definitive information.
Now, the university will proceed quickly to identify more sites and will enlist the help of Rhondda Thomas, a Clemson professor who focuses on early African-American literature and culture, to engage with nearby families to investigate who might be buried there.
The history of John C. Calhoun has come under increased scrutiny over the past several months following protests across the U.S. over systemic racism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The university renamed the Calhoun Honors College to Clemson University Honors College in early June. Later that month, the statue of Calhoun that towered over Marion Square in downtown Charleston was removed.