Clemson COVID update: Positivity rate under 2%, 1,300 faculty, staff eligible for vaccine

Clemson University reported a 1.9 percent COVID-19 positivity rate for students and a 1.4 percent positivity rate for employees in testing from the end of December to Feb. 1.

The latest data comes from approximately 82,000 tests given to students, faculty and staff in the spring semester, bringing the total number of tests since June to 215,000. The update came during the Clemson Board of Trustees meeting on Friday morning.

As of Feb. 2, 94 students were in quarantine. On Friday, that number was down to 79, with 44 of those using a portion of Clemson's 800 designated isolation spaces.

"The good news is we haven't even come close to reaching our cap," said Clemson Executive Vice President Tony Wagner during the virtual meeting.

Fresh data on Clemson's COVID tracker from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 shows that the positivity rate for students and employees combined was 0.7 percent, down from 3.2 percent for the period from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.

In June, the school was partnering with Medical University of South Carolina to administer tests, Wagner said. However, faculty at Clemson developed a new testing technique with saliva that allowed it to set up its own certified laboratory. For the last few months, all testing has come through its own lab for a total of 123,000 tests.

Vaccinations

During Phase 1 of vaccinations, 1,300 faculty and staff had the opportunity to access vaccines because of their front-line duties, Wagner said. He didn't specify how many had taken the opportunity. During Phase 1B, the university expects an additional 5,000 faculty and staff members to qualify for the vaccine.

Wagner said the school is working with experts to adapt to the virus variants and that it is already deep into planning strategies for summer and fall classes.

Classes during COVID

In the fall, Clemson only offered two options for students: take all classes virtually or do a hybrid of virtual and in person classes. In January, it began offering a third option of all in-person classes.

"This was a heavy lift," Provost Bob Jones said in the meeting.

To offer that option, the school had to use data analytics to figure out how to allow all students to study in-person, while also reducing classroom capacity by two-thirds to allow for social distancing.

"Even with the social distancing and wearing masks, at least there's a sense that it's like a normal classroom," Jones said.