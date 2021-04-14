You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Catholic, private-school leaders sue to lift SC's block on public funds to private schools

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Greenville, S.C.
Buy Now

A statue of St. Anthony of Padua welcomes visitors to the Catholic Church named for him in Greenville on April 14, 2021. The Liberty Justice Center announced at the school that its legal team would be representing the South Carolina diocese of the Catholic Church and 20 private colleges and universities statewide in a federal lawsuit challenging the so-called "Blaine Amendment" in the state's constitution. The amendment bans public funds from being shared with private schools. Anna B. Mitchell/Staff

 By Anna B. Mitchell amitchell@postandcourier.com

GREENVILLE — A national advocacy group for religious freedom has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of South Carolina Catholics and 20 private colleges and universities challenging an amendment to the South Carolina Constitution that bans private schools from receiving public funds.

The Washington, D.C.-based Liberty Justice Center is challenging the so-called "Blaine Amendment."

The act is legacy of "racism and bigotry," Daniel Suhr, a senior attorney for the group, said during a press conference April 14 outside downtown Greenville's St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School announcing the filing of the suit.

Suhr is representing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, which operates 33 schools with more than 7,000 students, as well as the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities nonprofit group that represents 20 schools.

The private colleges include the Upstate's Furman University, Anderson University, North Greenville and Wofford, along with a handful of historically Black colleges and universities in the Midlands. 

South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (SCICU) members

This map, seen on the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities website April 14, 2021, shows who and where the nonprofit organization's 20 members are. The SCICU is a plaintiff in a federal lawsuit filed this week challenging the South Carolina Constitution's "Blaine Amendment," which bans the expenditure of public funds on private schools. South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities/Provided

Speaking before a diverse audience of fourth graders and their teachers and administrators seated in St. Anthony's school gymnasium, Suhr decried what he said is the state's history of racism and anti-Catholic sentiment.

Joining him on stage was South Carolina's Catholic bishop, the Rev. Robert E. Guglielmone, who said Catholics in Charleston faced a mob in the early 1800s after trying to teach Black students.

"We're here really today to stand up for children and families across South Carolina and to face head-on the anti-Catholic and the racist history that is ingrained in our state's Constitution," Guglielmone said.

At issue is a provision in the state's Constitution that itself traces to an earlier attempt in the 1870s by Congressman James Blaine to amend the U.S. Constitution with a measure to block parochial schools from receiving money from state governments, according to The American Journal of Legal History.

Rev. Robert E. Guglielmone, Bishop of Charleston
Buy Now

The Rev. Robert E. Guglielmone, bishop of Charleston, speaks April 14, 2021, at Greenville's St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School in favor of a federal lawsuit challenging a provision in the South Carolina Constitution that bans public funds from supporting private schools. Anna B. Mitchell/Staff

At the time, Protestant and "nativist" movements feared the influx of largely Catholic immigrant groups from Italy, Ireland and Eastern Europe arriving in the United States.

The failure of the Blaine Amendment to gain traction at the national level in 1875 led to a state-by-state effort to shape law against public money going to religious schools. Today, dozens of states still have Blaine Amendment provisions in their Constitutions.

The nexus between the provision and South Carolina, Suhr said, is linked to Upstate politician Ben "Pitchfork" Tillman, who was an avowed racist.

"Those of you who know the state's history know the 1895 Constitution was chiefly the product of one man, Gov. Benjamin Ryan Tillman," Suhr said. "Or as you perhaps better know him: Pitchfork Ben. Let's be clear. Tillman was a racist and a bigot, and he was a champion of the Blaine Amendment. He weaponized the Blaine Amendment as part of his quest to achieve the lasting disenfranchisement of the state's recently freed slaves."

In South Carolina, the outcome of that effort is Article XI, Section 4 in the state's 1895 Constitution, which states, "No money shall be paid from public funds nor shall the credit of the State or any of its political subdivisions be used for the direct benefit of any religious or other private educational institution."

This provision today is frequently cited in arguments against the state's ability to issue vouchers to help families pay for private school.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster supports vouchers and included nearly $14 million in lottery profits to support them in his 2021-22 budget recommendation.

Vouchers also have broad support within the Republican Party.

Still, a vouchers bill remains in legal limbo in South Carolina after the state Supreme Court's unanimous ruling in December to block federal coronavirus relief funding from going to the state's private schools. In their ruling, the state's justices cited Article XI, Section 4. 

Download PDF Bishop of Charleston v. South Carolina
The Liberty Justice Center filed this federal lawsuit on April 14, 2021, challenging South Carolina's state Constitution and its provision banning public funds from supporting private schools.

The effort to open the door for private schools to receive public money has its critics, such as Greenville County school board member Chuck Saylors.

Saylors, a former national PTA president, said that vouchers would pull funding from government institutions that — unlike private schools — have an obligation to educate every child regardless of academic or health challenges.

Private schools also do not have the same level of financial transparency and accountability as their public counterparts, he said.

"If I have a child that has a learning disability, if I have a child that cannot speak English, if I have a child that is so medically fragile that they cannot attend a traditional classroom — if I come to Greenville County Schools tomorrow and say, 'I want my child enrolled in school,' we are required by law to accept those children," Saylors said. "And we do, with love and attention, to make sure that we do what we can to help them."

Private schools have no such requirement, he said.

"A private school can say, 'I'm sorry, I cannot take that child because we do not have the capability to do that.'" 

Seanna Adcox contributed from Columbia.

Follow Anna B. Mitchell on Twitter at @AnnaBard2U.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News