Calls to remove Greenville's Confederate statue stir 3 years after unfulfilled compromise

The Confederate statue stands in a nondescript section of North Main Street, set back from the sidewalk under a stand of trees, a block up from where the clamor of downtown Greenville begins.

Three years ago protesters stirred and the city promised to deliver on a compromise. The statue of a Confederate soldier would remain but with a special plaque that would tell the story of how the South seceded from the Union with slavery as a central motivation.

That compromise remains unfulfilled. No plaque exists.

Now, as Confederate monuments fall across the country in a wave of activism against systemic racism, the compromise might have seen its day pass.

The calls for removal are stronger now, political leaders and activists say, even if state law stands in the way.

City Councilman Ken Gibson is not yet a year into his four-year term but he is familiar with protest in support of Black causes. His mother, the late County Councilwoman Lottie Gibson, was one of Greenville’s champions in the Civil Rights era.

The time has come for bolder action to remove the statue from where it stands on public property just outside the quiet of the Springwood Cemetery, Gibson told The Post and Courier.

“The placing of the memorials even with that clarifying language still causes more harm than good,” said Gibson, who is Black and an Army veteran of Desert Storm. “That is a chapter of our history that we should turn the page on and move on from. “The cleanest thing to do is just remove them.”

One thing stands in the way: The state’s Heritage Act, a measure adopted in 2000 after the Confederate battle flag was removed from the Statehouse dome that prevents the removal or alteration from public property of flags or memorials for any war, historic figure or event, unless the state Legislature approves a change by a two-thirds majority.

The Legislature successfully overrode the act to remove the Confederate flag entirely from Statehouse grounds in June 2015 following the massacre of nine worshipers at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston by a white supremacist.

Republican House Speaker Jay Lucas pledged afterward not to entertain any changes to the law.

In recent weeks, calls to alter or eliminate the act have grown. Local governments have been challenged to defy the law and dare the state to take action against them.

State Rep. Chandra Dillard, who represents the district that includes downtown Greenville, told The Post and Courier that she supports whatever action local governments feel they should take, whether crafting a compromise or removing a monument.

Greenville could be a “pacesetter,” whatever action it takes, Dillard said.

“Have at it,” she said. “That’s just as American as some people feel the statues are. We’re in an era of great debate and action. People are tired of talking about things and want action.”

The last time protests erupted over the downtown statue was August 2017, following racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Protesters in Greenville on either side of the issue were separated by police. Those who wanted removal were contained to one side of Main Street. Those who claimed the statue as history and not racism stood on the other.

Each side was allowed a set amount of time to stand near the statue as police looked on.

Following the protests, Mayor Knox White pledged to have a plaque installed that would provide language that would “contextualize” the statue. The effort was to be in concert with Furman University’s broadly defined diversity project.

However, the city and the university couldn’t agree on the language, which White said created “an unfortunate delay.”

Now, White said, the city will form a citizen committee to determine the best path and will ask the Legislature for permission to alter the monument “to recognize the immense human tragedy of the war but certainly not celebrate those who brought it on in the name of perpetuating the enslaving of people.”

“At a minimum, I still believe it needs a new narrative on the site to tell the complete story of Greenville and its role in the Civil War,” White said. “Greenville was a Unionist stronghold and the upper county staunchly remained so even during the war. That story was intentionally written out of history, but we can change that.”

The statue of the Confederate soldier in Greenville was erected in 1892 and stood in the center of Main Street a block from its current location. It was moved in 1922 because of traffic concerns. In 1924, the state Supreme Court settled a dispute over whether the statue was public property.

The most-recent mention of the memorial grounds was last February, when supporters of the preservation of Confederate history spoke before the City Council to defend the placement of Confederate flags on the graves of Confederate soldiers in Springwood Cemetery, just steps from the statue.

The speakers defended the Confederate cause, which they said was more motivated by states' desires to maintain their sovereign rights than to preserve slavery.

A poem is inscribed on the south side of the statue, along with memorials honoring Gen. Robert E. Lee and men who signed the Ordinance of Secession:

All lost, but by the graves



Where martyred heroes rest He wins the most who honor saves Success is not the test The world shall yet decide In truth's clear far off light That the soldiers Who wore the gray and died With Lee, were right.

Local Black Lives Matter activist Bruce Wilson, who led weekend protests in downtown Greenville a month ago that saw riot police, flash bombs and pepper spray deployed on Main Street, said he plans a small protest at the Confederate memorial this Saturday, the Fourth of July.

Wilson led the 2017 protest of the statue, along with recent protests at local restaurant Tanner's Big Orange, which sparked after the owner posted racist content on social media that he has since apologized for sharing. Wilson said he told anyone who would listen at the time to let the monument be until the compromise could be fulfilled.

Now, he said, "we're going to be a little more aggressive with it."

“In the past I’ve told people to leave it alone, let me fight the fight,” Wilson said. “But I’ve gotten to the point now that if something happens to that statue, then I’m OK with that also.”

Wilson said the city should defy state law.

“If they want to say we broke the law, we should fight against it and challenge it," he said. "Don’t ask for permission. Just do it. The nation is ready for this kind of change. Now is the right time. If we don’t get it done, it’ll never happen.”

Any removal would require such defiance or a change in the Heritage Act, Dillard said. When Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and City Council removed a longstanding statue of John C. Calhoun from Marion Square last week, it did so without a need to consult the act because it was on private property, she said.

"They can move that," Dillard said. "Lucky for them."