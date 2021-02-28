YMCA of Greenville's Day of Giving is Monday, with goal to maintain charity despite COVID hit

YMCA of Greenville will hold its annual Day of Giving campaign March 1 as it works toward its goal to raise $1.1 million this year to support ongoing COVID relief and its usual outreach programs.

The nonprofit organization, which includes eight locations in Greenville County, will use the money to focus on its food distribution program and childcare services. Both became critical during the pandemic as food insecurity increased and as working parents navigated their children's remote schooling hours.

"The main goal of the campaign is to raise enough funds so we don't have to turn anyone away for an inability to pay," said Brad Lucas, annual campaign chair.

The needs brought on by the pandemic mean the community is relying on the YMCA and other nonprofits heavily at a time when revenue is down. The YMCA of Greenville's membership is down 17 percent to about 30,500 members, said CEO Scot Baddley. Revenue is down about 28 percent.

"$1.1 million is a reasonable goal, but it's one that's essential because we need to raise at least that much to keep our charity programs going, to keep costs down and to not deny anyone access because of cost," Baddley said.

The YMCA of Greenville brought in $25.2 million in revenue in 2019, with $1.3 million coming from contributions and grants, according to its latest annual report. Its largest revenue stream is its memberships, which brought in $10.2 million. Memberships will need 2021 and part of 2022 to fully recover, Baddley predicts.

The YMCA of Greenville is serving about 250 food bags a week in Greenville County, which equates to between 800 and 1,000 people, said Diana Watson, chief philanthropy officer. Each bag contains 12 to 14 meals that can be kept on a shelf and are simple enough to be made in motel kitchens. The initiative started last year as COVID-19 increased food insecurity in the area.

"Many families we serve live in local motels and are among the most vulnerable in the county and considered homeless," Watson said.

Recently, the food program has expanded to serve students in the Taylors area and more than 100 residents in the downtown Greenville Summit Apartments, which is used for housing seniors.

"It's neat because we started the food bag program because of COVID and now plan to keep it going," she said.

This time last year, the YMCA of Greenville was embarking on its 2020 Day of Giving campaign, not knowing what lay ahead. It was also Lucas's first time as the annual campaign chair. Shortly after, the branches were closed for two months as the area came to grips with the pandemic.

The organization started offering free childcare for healthcare workers. Each day, it serves hundreds of children at four locations. As parents return to the workplace, the YMCA expects the need for childcare to increase.

Baddley emphasized that this year's fundraising campaign is especially important with memberships down.

"We've never denied anyone access for an inability to pay and want to be sure 2021 is no different," he said.

Those interested in donating to the campaign can do so at ymcagreenville.org/give or by texting “ever” to 4144. For those who can’t give financially, Watson said the food bag program is always looking for volunteers on Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.