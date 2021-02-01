Wyche law firm set to move offices to Broad Street in downtown Greenville office shuffle

GREENVILLE — The Wyche Law Firm has doubled down on its commitment to downtown Greenville with a plan to lease two floors of an office building on East Broad Street after the sale of its current property to a Georgia-based bank.

The move for Wyche will be within walking distance of its current digs on East Camperdown Way.

Lauren Roach, the law firm's chief marketing officer, told The Post and Courier on Monday afternoon that Wyche will occupy the fourth and fifth floors of 200 E. Broad St., which itself is being vacated by the Elliott Davis accounting firm. A Georgia-based bank — United Community Bank — will be setting up residence where Wyche is currently headquartered at 222 E. Camperdown Way.

Roach said the move, which keeps the firm within Greenville's central business district, would be complete by the end of 2022.

Wyche shareholder Wallace Lightsey said in a statement that the firm, which is entering its 100th year of operations, is grateful to stay at the center of Greenville.

"It is a privilege to remain in one core area for such a long time, and our good fortune to secure space just a few blocks away that will honor our history while also accommodating our needs for the future," Lightsey said.

The office-space game of musical chairs marked by Wyche's announcement Monday was set off by the United Community Bank's decision in December to purchase the Wyche firm's 1.93-acre parcel on East Camperdown Way. Elliott Davis, meanwhile, had committed two years ago to moving into the 16-story Falls Tower building at Main and Broad in the middle of downtown. That structure — part of a separate "Camperdown" development that overlooks the Reedy River Falls — is all but complete, with Bank of America on Monday opening its newest branch on the ground floor.

Elliott Davis's move to Falls Tower opened up access for Wyche to lease its old "class A", top-of-the-line office space at 200 E. Broad St. The Broad Street building, constructed 20 years ago, was listed Monday at a rate of $28.50 a square foot — about 10 percent higher than the average rental rates for office space in downtown Greenville, according to a recent Colliers report. The six-story structure underwent a major renovation in 2019, according to marketing documents. Other tenants in the building include Creative Builders and South State Bank.

Roach said the new space will be completely redone to reflect the Wyche brand, a firm known for its commitment to environmental causes. One of the firm's former principals, Tommy Wyche, was instrumental in the conservation of Caesar's Head State Park, Jones Gap State Park and Raven Cliff Falls.

In a media release, the firm also said it wanted the office space to foster a sense of "collegiality, collaboration and finding creative solutions to complex problems."

"We are already starting to work on getting the build out," Roach told The Post and Courier. "It will be good to have more space as we expand and bring more people in."

A rendering of the building features a glowing "Wyche" sign visible from Church Street, itself the marker of where the central business district begins. Motorists driving by have a full view of downtown Greenville's skyline.

Roach said she was not immediately certain about the square footage of the new space, but a listing for 200 E. Broad St. shows each floor of the building is about 21,000 square feet. With two stories occupied, this would bring the firm's footprint downtown to roughly 42,000 square feet total.

The firm's CEO, Tally Parham Casey, said in the media release that the move allows Wyche to expand and remain downtown while also encouraging "vibrant growth" of the city.

The Wyche firm also played a role in developing many of downtown Greenville's most iconic projects: The Peace Center, The Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities, The Hyatt Hotel, among others.

Wyche sold its longtime headquarters at 44 E. Camperdown Way exactly two years ago — Feb. 1, 2019 — to make way for construction of The Grand Bohemian Hotel. The lawyers at that time moved into an office building next door at 222 E. Camperdown Way. They continue to work there today, though the space was always envisioned as temporary, according to the release.

The 200 East Broad LLC is listed as the building's owner, and its registered agent — Garry Rank — is a shareholder with Elliott Davis.