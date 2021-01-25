Wyche law firm sells Greenville offices in $5.75M transaction after 60 years downtown

GREENVILLE — The Wyche law firm, an anchor resident of downtown Greenville since 1961, has sold its offices on East Camperdown Way.

The sale, which took place on Dec. 18, according to public records, is part of an as-yet-unannounced plan to redevelop the 1.93-acre parcel. The deed for the $5.75 million transaction names United Community Banks as the buyer, but the final party set to take ownership of the site remains undisclosed as part of an inducement agreement still in the works with Greenville County.

Whatever winds up on the spot promises to be significant.

According to county documents, a company plans to invest $30 million at the site, which is being placed in a multi-county industrial park to reduce its annual commercial tax burden. Under the proposed deal, the company will hire 225 people.

Details will likely be released at the next Greenville County Council meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 2, when council members cast a third and final vote on the company's tax break. It is currently being handled under the pseudonym "Project Spruce" in county documents.

The site is within the city of Greenville's central business district, and its zoning designation — C-4 — has no height restrictions and the highest density allowances under the city's development code. It and a handful of parcels on the east side of Falls Street are among the only open lots remaining on downtown Greenville's east side.

As of Monday, people were still working at the modern-design, two-story office at 200 E. Camperdown Way, but The Post and Courier was unable to reach anyone at the firm to answer where they might go next or when.

A message was also left with Wyche attorney Cary Hall, the registered agent for Jural Partners LLC, an entity associated with the Wyche firm that owned the Camperdown property.

The sale came just under two years after the Wyche firm sold its previous headquarters of 58 years next door — 44 E. Camperdown Way. The Grand Bohemian Hotel is under construction there now.

In her 2015 book, "Attorneys & Law in Greenville County," author Judith Bainbridge wrote that 44 E. Camperdown Way — which overlooks the Reedy River from a bluff — was once site of the Camperdown Mill, which starting in the late 1800s housed one of the earliest textile operations in the Upstate.

County records show that the Camperdown Co. acquired 200 E. Camperdown Way next door in 1930. The Bowater North America Corp. bought it in 1982, and it came into the Wyche firm's possession in 1999.