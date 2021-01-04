Work begins on Greenville's County Square tower, the first step in a $1 billion project

After months of demolition, clearing and grading, Greenville County broke ground Monday for construction of its new $66.8 million county administrative office building, a 5-story tower that will rise at the intersection of Church Street and University Ridge.

It is the first piece of the planned $1 billion redevelopment of 40 acres in downtown Greenville.

The new 250,000 square foot structure will replace the county’s aging current headquarters inside a repurposed former shopping mall, which will be demolished to make way for an ambitious mixed-use development filled with offices, restaurants, apartments and other amenities.

The redevelopment of County Square has been discussed among county leaders for more than a decade, but the timing is right to build a new central hub for county offices on a smaller footprint that will allow for the county to sell the rest of its pricey downtown land to private developers, maximizing the county tax base while creating a state-of-the-art home for county business, said County Council Chairman Butch Kirven.

Kirven called it a long, winding road to get to this point. The council first discussed redeveloping County Square in 2006 but held off until now as downtown Greenville rose up around the property. After what Kirven called a “tussle” with the city of Greenville over the county’s development plan for the rest of the site, Kirven said he was glad all parties are in agreement.

Greenville Mayor Knox White praised the county’s foresight in designing what he called a beautiful building that will add to the architectural mix in the city.

“This is going to be an architecturally one-of-a-kind building, truly stunning, and a great addition to downtown Greenville,” White said.

The entire project, once finished, will dramatically shift the energy of downtown Greenville in new directions. Along with the development of Unity Park and the West End, the County Square development will begin to shift the orientation of downtown Greenville.

“You’ve seen a lot of redevelopment along the (Reedy) river, and this is kind of part of that,” White said. “We wanted to make sure that what happens on County Square blends in well with what’s happening in the West End of Greenville and the rest of downtown Greenville.”

The new county administrative building will have a north and south tower constructed of steel and glass connected by a common terrace level, with a large central stairway and walkways between the buildings covered by a canopy.

It will have two main levels. A terrace level will house Probate and Magistrate courts. The lobby level will house the tax offices, real property services, council chambers and retail space.

A parking deck will be built behind the new office buildings where the Family Court building stands now.

Plans show the county offices will be located near a grand plaza with a large fountain at the development’s main entrance. A new veteran’s memorial series of walls is proposed near the offices as well as outdoor patio space.

Once built, it will anchor the next phases of the county’s redevelopment project. County offices will vacate the existing building, which will be torn down. The county will pay for new interior streets, sidewalks and infrastructure and will sell parcels of land for private development.

RocaPoint Partners, an Atlanta-based private real estate and development firm that the county selected as a partner, will handle real estate sales and development.

Phil Mays, principal with RocaPoint, said the company has a long-term plan for the site that is not incumbent on current economic factors. It can time the market to sell the properties when it makes sense, and can adjust plans as needed to the changing habits and expectations of the public.

Already, RocaPoint has directed designs to build more outdoor work spaces, larger staircases and more distanced office spaces into its plan for the county office building. It could shift designs elsewhere as needed when they arise, he said.

RocaPoint already has a number of national brands interested in the development, but Mays said it is too early in the process for hard commitments.

Kirven said he is confident the project will be built without an added burden to taxpayers and will eventually increase the county’s tax base by more than $23 million per year. The county has already taken out $120 million in bonds to pay for the design, engineering, initial site work and construction of the county offices.

The county’s loan will also pay to move Family Court, state services like the health department and the county emergency services headquarters to new locations. Two buildings on Halton Road are being renovated to house Family Court and state offices. The county is still exploring possibilities to relocate EMS. One possibility is a former Bi-Lo grocery store along North Pleasantburg Drive at Mauldin Road.

The first phase of the Halton Road facilities will be done by this summer at a $9.3 million cost and will house Family Court, Clerk of Court and support services. The second phase is still in design and will house the state Department of Health and Environmental Control local office, Department of Social Services and the state Department of Health and Human Services. No move-in timeframe was available for the second phase yet, said Bob Mihalic, county spokesman.

Kirven said the current County Square building has outlived its usefulness and is in need of millions in renovations if it were kept. It needs a new roof, which would cost $7-$10 million for the 300,000 square-foot building.

World-renowned architects Foster + Partners designed the new building. Nelson Worldwide is the interior designer and architect of record. Seamon Whiteside is the civil engineer, DPR Construction will serve as construction manager, Fuller Group is the structural engineer and Simes and Rosch will perform mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering.

The building will serve as the focal point of the project. Visible along Church Street on the undulating terraces leading into the development, County Administrator Joe Kernell called it a “beacon of architecture for our community and will serve our residents well for the next 50 to 100 years.”

Kirven also announced Monday afternoon that he doesn’t plan to seek chairmanship of the council for the next two-year term, which begins Tuesday night with election of council chair and vice chair positions. He said it would be up the council who to nominate. He has been chairman for 12 of the 16 years he has served on the council.