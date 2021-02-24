Wofford receives $150M gift from former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson

Jerry Richardson, former owner of The Carolina Panthers, is giving $150 million to Wofford College, the college announced Wednesday.

It is the largest gift in school history. Richardson graduated from Wofford in 1959.

The money will go toward student financial aid, raising the college’s minimum wage to $15 per hour, upkeep of campus buildings, and supporting research and learning opportunities for its 140 faculty members and 1,773 students.

The donation is among the 100 largest in higher education since 1967, according to a list by The Chronicle of Higher Education. Richardson’s total contributions to the college, located in Spartanburg, now exceed $262 million, with $257.3 million of that being given since 2014 as part of the “For Wofford” campaign.

That makes it the single largest campaign gift made to a national liberal arts college.

“Mr. Richardson’s loyalty to Wofford College and his commitment to the student experience have been a constant since he came to Spartanburg from Fayetteville, N.C., on a modest football scholarship in 1954,” said Wofford President Nayef Samhat in a statement.

Richardson, 84, said in a statement that coming to Wofford as an 18-year-old was a turning point in his life, which started in a home with no running water or electricity. His father, a barber, and his mother, a retail worker, didn’t have a car until Richardson was 16 years old.

“It is difficult to put into words how grateful I am for that opportunity and how proud I am of the tremendous progress the college has made since then,” he said.

After his junior year, Richardson was drafted in the 13th round by the NFL's Baltimore Colts but chose to finish his degree. After graduating, he played two seasons in the league and won Colts Rookie of the Year honors in 1959.

Richardson went on to have a successful business career with his teammate, Charlie Bradshaw, which began with the first Hardee’s franchise in Spartanburg. They went on to co-found Spartan Food Systems and took it public in 1969. Later, Richardson was CEO of Flagstar, then the largest publicly traded company in the state.

He was part of a group that paid $206 million to the NFL in 1993 to create the Carolina Panthers. He sold the team for $2.2 billion in 2018 after an NFL investigation found instances of workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and the use of a racial slur. He was fined an NFL-record $2.75 million.

Richardson and his wife, Rosalind, have contributed to 14 capital projects at Wofford, including the 3,400-seat Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts and a new 150-bed residence hall, Jerome Johnson Richardson Hall. They also contribute to the Richardson Family Scholarship, which provides a full scholarship to one student in each class.