Upstate SC home building surge continues, with low rates and Millennials driving demand

GREENVILLE — It's all about the interest rates.

Defying national trends and despite deep economic disruptions last spring wrought by the coronavirus, the Greenville area is thriving with housing sales bursting beyond pre-pandemic levels.

Atlanta-based real-estate analyst John Hunt visited Greenville on Thursday to provide a best guess on how the 2021 market looks. Speaking to members of the Home Builders Association of Greenville gathered for an annual forecast meeting at the Greenville Convention Center, Hunt said that housing starts surged 20 percent in the Upstate in 2020 and are set to increase another 20 percent in 2021.

The Upstate includes Anderson, Spartanburg, Greenville, Laurens, Pickens and Oconee counties.

At its worst, the pandemic pushed unemployment levels to 15 percent nationally, Hunt said, but that still left plenty of demand for housing among the remaining 85 percent. Greater Greenville, a region that includes Greenville, Laurens, Anderson and Pickens counties, meanwhile, has a relatively healthy job market, with unemployment at 3.6 percent in November, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unemployment stood at 2.1 percent in November 2019.

Two interdependent factors are driving the bustling market, Hunt said: mortgage interest rates below 4 percent and a maturing Millennial generation — a larger market now than the Baby Boomers — eager to settle down and break free of crushing rental rates.

Downtown Greenville apartments measuring between 490 and 600 square feet — that is, not much larger than a two-car garage — are leasing at rates of $1,300 to $1,500, Hunt noted.

A $300,000, 30-year loan at or just below 3 percent interest, the going rate, promises monthly payments of less than $1,300.

"The Millennials aren't stupid," Hunt said. "It's cheaper to own than it is to rent."

Under current conditions, he predicted, only a pop in interest rates will stop the buying trend in the Upstate.

"I think the market has shown us that the buyer has a threshold above 4 (percent), beyond which they will stop buying," Hunt said. "So I would watch the interest rates. I think they will be low for a very long time."

According to Associated Press reports, the Federal Reserve bank will likely hold interest rates down for at least another year.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster made a brief appearance at the Home Builders meeting and was ebullient about the state's economic prospects.

"When the home builders are happy, everybody's happy," McMaster said. "Everything is related one way or the other to the building of those homes."

The height of housing construction in most markets across the country was before the 2008 recession, Hunt said, and one way to measure the growth of a housing market is to compare starts today to their height in 2005 or 2006. The No. 1 housing market in the nation, he said, is currently Houston, where housing starts today are at 87 percent of their 2006 peak. Charleston and Columbia are at 73 percent, he said.

Greenville is at 122 percent, he said.

"Yes, a lot of people are moving here," he said.

When the pandemic prompted states to go into lockdown, Hunt said, the housing industry did experience a steep drop. By early April, Hunt said, he was predicting a 50 percent drop, but that turned around by the middle of the month.

His thoughts at the time: "What the heck? This isn't supposed to happen? No one predicted this," Hunt said. Books, he said, will someday be written about this trend.

Ultimately, he said, the low interest rates and stay-at-home orders were just the trigger Millennials needed to finally start buying.

Michael Dey, vice president for governmental affairs for the Home Builders Association of Greenville, said the rate of home construction in Greenville outpaced every neighboring county in 2020. That, he said, came as a surprise with Anderson and Spartanburg having made healthy gains in recent years and Greenville County seeing starts actually slide slightly in 2019. They jumped 33 percent — by nearly 1,500 units — in 2020.

"It just blew up," Dey said.

Hunt said this is in part because Greenville home builders are delivering what people want. The average price of a home listed in the Greater Greenville Multiple Listing Service, the database most Realtors use for listing homes in Greenville County, was $380,065. The median home price was $269,900.

First-time homebuyers are looking for units between $200,000 and $300,000 in the Greenville area.

Still, inventory is not meeting demand — which is driving prices up.

To keep the buying trend going, Hunt said, home builders must shift the inventory of housing to meet the huge demand of childless Millennials and empty-nester Boomers. These buyers want smaller homes, more amenities and proximity to things to do.

Housing trends in Greenville bear this out, with 31 percent of the county's building permits issued for multi-family housing, according to the Home Builders Association of Greenville.

The smallest portion of the housing market currently, Hunt said, are families with children, yet zoning laws continue to favor 2,000-square-foot single-family homes.

"Zoning laws are based on trends from 20 years ago," Hunt said, "because the bulge was in the middle with Boomers. But the world isn't like that anymore."