Upstate SC chiropractor case yields $4.2 million. Attorney says it's 'tip of the iceberg.'

GREENVILLE — It’s been five years since whistleblowers launched a case against an Upstate chiropractor who is being sued on claims he made millions by billing unnecessary lab tests to the federal government.

For the first time, a decision has been rendered that shows just how much money is at stake — far more than the $4.2 million default judgment issued last month by a federal judge.

Federal prosecutors, who last year intervened in the five-year-old case, have their eyes on $140 million.

David Rothstein, a Greenville attorney representing the whistleblowers, said he sees the number as nearing $1 billion.

There’s no sign of the complex case stopping anytime soon. Court records show it could extend into June 2021 in a move to sue more defendants than the government is pursuing.

“The $4.2 million is just the tip of the iceberg,” Rothstein told The Post and Courier this week.

The legal action revolves around Easley-based chiropractor Daniel McCollum, who owned and operated pain-management clinics and labs in the Upstate and other regions of South Carolina.

The government alleges that from the beginning of 2011 and the end of 2018, McCollum and his pain management clinics paid bonuses to physicians and other health care providers that included amounts based directly on their referrals of urine drug testing to labs that McCollum owned.

McCollum entered into “direct bill” agreements with physicians and other providers around the country. Those providers, after paying McCollum’s Labsource a set fee to run the test panels they ordered, could then bill private insurance companies directly for those tests — generally for much more than they had paid Labsource.

In exchange, McCollum and Labsource induced them to refer their tests for Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE patients to his lab.

One urine test could cost up to $4,000.

The scheme as alleged would be in violation of the federal government’s laws against kickbacks and physicians making medical decisions based on financial relationships rather than the best interests of patients. As for any criminal investigation into the alleged fraud, Rothstein said a client was interviewed by federal law enforcement about the case. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina, Derek Shoemake, said he couldn't confirm any potential ongoing investigation.

Whistleblowers who attempted to bring the alleged fraud to light say they were fired in retaliation.

In recent filings, McCollum's attorneys deny McCollum knowingly violated the law and are actively defending the case. They have until next week to answer the whistleblowers' request to a judge to file an amended complaint that adds more defendants and allegations, and a request to sue McCollum as an "alter ego" of his companies, which have since gone under.

The government and McCollum's defense team have agreed to a mediation deadline of June 2021.

In its filing, the government said that it "has taken to heart" the judge's request that the two sides reach a settlement.

"The United States and Dr. McCollum remain far apart in their negotiations, but all parties have expressed interest in continuing the negotiations and in pursuing a private mediation," the government said.

The government intervened to sue a collection of companies related to the alleged scheme: FirstChoice Healthcare P.C.; Labsource LLC; Oaktree Medical Centre P.C.; Pain Management Associates of the Carolinas LLC; Pain Management Associates of North Carolina P.C.; ProLab LLC; and ProCare Counseling Center LLC.

The $4.2 million default judgment awarded in July is related to ProLab and ProCare Counseling, which both declined to defend against the case.

On its own, Oaktree Medical Center in Easley allegedly billed Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare roughly $31 million for urine tests over the eight-year period.

Typically, whistleblowers file their own lawsuits first, which become public once the U.S. Attorney’s Office decides to sign on. Whistleblowers are entitled to part of any settlement.

A final settlement number is unclear but lawyers for the government are asking for a settlement triple the amount the companies billed.