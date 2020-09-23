Upstate SC burger joint's fight against McMaster COVID orders may have broad consequences

A lawsuit filed by the owner of a Spartanburg burger joint this week seeking to overturn Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders declaring an ongoing state of emergency due to the coronavirus could have broad implications for bars, restaurants and public events.

Ike’s Korner Grille owner Neil Rodgers has flaunted a local mask mandate and state rules that govern how many patrons can be served inside the small restaurant that specializes in burgers and hand-cut fries. It has operated on the corner of Boundary Drive and Archer Road for 60 years. The business has been cited by the State Law Enforcement Division and the Spartanburg County Sheriff for violating McMaster’s order on restaurant restrictions but has remained open and does not require guests or employees to wear masks.

Now Ike’s has filed a lawsuit seeking temporary relief from McMaster’s orders and is challenging the validity of the governor’s state of emergency. The lawsuit argues the governor has violated state law by continuing to issue a state of emergency and that he is not authorized by the state Constitution to continue issuing a state of emergency without consent of the General Assembly.

The lawsuit, if successful, could wipe out the limitations the governor has placed on bars, restaurants and large gatherings. It would also put the onus on the General Assembly to decide whether the governor may continue to extend the state of emergency.

“The governor is currently subjecting Ike’s to some very financially devastating, business devastating consequences that my client is trying to do the best he can to balance a tightrope between accommodating the governor’s expressed desires and keeping a viable business going,” said Robert K. Merting, Rodgers’ attorney.

The lawsuit seeks temporary relief for Ike’s but also a permanent injunction. No hearing on the immediate relief had been scheduled by Wednesday afternoon. The lawsuit says courts in South Carolina have not heard a lawsuit on this topic before, though an Anderson barber shop represented by Merting has also filed suit on similar grounds.

The day after filing his lawsuit, Rodgers was ticketed by Spartanburg Police for a curfew violation, congregating and failure to disperse in an emergency area, according to Spartanburg court records. Rodgers couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday. A woman who answered the phone at Ike’s and identified herself as his wife, said he had left for the day and didn’t want to do any more interviews.

McMaster’s spokesman Brian Symmes said he wouldn’t comment on any specific litigation.

“But I can say that as a former U.S. Attorney and Attorney General who has practiced law for over forty years, the Governor is confident in the constitutionality of the targeted, deliberate and limited measures that have been put in place to help stop the spread of the virus,” Symmes said in a prepared statement.

The attorney in the Ike’s case, Merting, said McMaster is violating the separation of powers in the state Constitution by using the pandemic to create law. By doing so, he is usurping the power of the General Assembly, who Merting believes is the only branch that can consent to extending the state of emergency.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said he is not sure whether McMaster’s state of emergency orders have been legal given the lack of legislative approval. But he also noted that the legislature has not exerted its authority to stop him, which could be perceived as implicit approval. He said this public health crisis has created an unusual situation that the law, which was more designed for natural disasters, did not anticipate.

“The governor doesn’t have a choice of another power to use,” Massey said. “Defining and being clear of what those powers are is the Legislature’s job.”

While Massey, an attorney, has publicly questioned the governor’s authority on the Senate floor in recent weeks, he also expressed concern about the broad ramifications if those state of emergency orders were nixed.

“If you just cut it off, that’s a pretty blunt move,” Massey said. “I think we need to understand what the consequences would be of doing that.”

If the state of emergency were lifted bars could sell alcohol after 11 p.m. and large venues could return to full capacity. But it would also release the state from price gouging laws now in effect and could jeopardize Federal Emergency Management Agency funding that requires a declared state of emergency.

McMaster’s orders that forced restaurants to close, his stay-at-home order, his gradual reopening of restaurants to take-out only, and limits on indoor dining have threatened Ike’s and other restaurants with bankruptcy and business failure, the lawsuit contends.

On Wednesday evening, Ike’s parking lot was full, cars wrapping around the business and pulled off in the grass across the street. Diners sat or stood on a wooden patio, sipping beer and eating burgers. Others entered the restaurant through a screen porch door that thwacked closed, bearing a handwritten sign that said Ike’s had been fined four times as of Sept. 10.

The sign said Sen. Shane Martin, R-Spartanburg, feels that enforcing the mandate is illegal and that Spartanburg’s mask mandate had expired. Martin couldn't be reached for comment late Wednesday.

Patrons approached the restaurant in a steady stream, passing by a table with hand sanitizer and a roll of paper towels. Some wore masks. Some didn’t.