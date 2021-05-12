Upstate motorists dash to gas pumps amid Colonial Pipeline cyberattack shutdown

GREENVILLE — Bags covered pumps at gas stations all over the Upstate on May 11 as the ongoing disruption to fuel supplies limited deliveries and motorists, desperate not to run out of gas before the weekend, made a run for it.

Gasoline suppliers have warned service-station operators across South Carolina that shortages could continue after a cyberattack last week on Colonial Pipeline caused the company to shut down the massive fuel-distribution system that supplies the East Coast.

Along a three-mile stretch of North Pleasantburg Drive, a five-lane urban highway in the city of Greenville, five of six gas stations were entirely out of fuel by lunchtime on May 11. A clerk at a Sunoco station said he ran out of regular gas by 7 a.m. and was out of the highest grade by noon. Another clerk, this one at a Citgo station, said he ran out of gas around 11 a.m. Motorists pulling up to the station called out to each other asking for tips on where to get gas.

"I'm down to my last quarter tank," one man said.

The story was similar around the state, with pumps empty in the Midlands and Lowcountry, as well.

Doug Everson, a cyber security doctoral student at Clemson University, said the people responsible for the Colonial Pipeline security breach are being described as "Russian-speaking threat actors." Language clues and the way software is compiled sometimes point to the source of ransomware, he said, and chatter in the security community is that ransomware is becoming more prevalent. Everson previously served in the Air Force as an intelligence officer and has worked in various security roles over the years. Multifactor authentication systems and robust, well-tested data recovery infrastructure are critical for preserving security, he said.

Another factor in the Colonial debacle: the pandemic. Everson's faculty advisor, Clemson computing assistant professor Long Cheng, said the risk of security breaches has increased with employees working from home or bringing their own devices to work.

"We always say, you know, the weakest link over the security chain is human beings," Cheng said.

Quick hits

BASF Corp. announced May 12 it would expand operations in Oconee County, adding 50 jobs to the chemicals plant there where it recycles "spent catalysts and produce solutions that are used to manufacture herbicides, plastics, pharmaceuticals, auto-emission catalysts and fertilizers," according to a release from the South Carolina governor's office. The additional jobs at the plant just south of Seneca will increase the company's capacity as demand increases. The expansion should be complete by mid 2022, and the company is hiring now.

Greenville made it into national headlines again this week with a feature story and photo of the Reedy River Falls in The Wall Street Journal. Here's the headline from reporter Justin Baer: "The Breakout Cities on the Forefront of America’s Economic Recovery: Rising stars such as Greenville, S.C., Des Moines, Iowa, and Provo, Utah, built out vibrant economies even before the pandemic; now, they are drawing new workers and businesses." Part of what made Greenville robust during the pandemic, the article says, is its mix of "old-line" manufacturing and high-tech jobs. The year's biggest economic development announcement in Greenville, after all, was the $200 million DC Blox server farm that broke ground last month.

The rundown

7-figure home sales

The Upstate's two million-dollar residential sales over the past week were within a couple miles of each other in The Cliffs at Mountain Park community north of Marietta in Greenville County.

The neighborhood has four other 7-figure homes still up for sale if you're in the market.

