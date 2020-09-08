Upstate business notes: Women's center, F-16s, airport grants, and Bi-Lo locations sold

This is the first edition of the Post and Courier Greenville business notebook. Have Upstate business news, notes and items of interest? See something opening or closing? What to know what's happening at the construction site you pass every day? Email amitchell@postandcourier.com and rgilchrest@postandcourier.com. Big news or small, we want to know.
Women's business center
The CommunityWorks Women's Business Center got an official opening last Thursday, though it was already up and running. It is part of a network of such centers funded by the Small Business Administration.
According to Ana Parra, Women's Business Center Program Director for Community Works, the center will provide "resources and services that support women entrepreneurs at all stages, from business planning and coaching to trainings and webinars."
It is currently operating remotely due to coronavirus but will eventually be housed at the CommunityWorks office on 100 W. Antrim Drive in Greenville, according to the organization's website.
Airport millions
Eight South Carolina airports received safety and infrastructure grants last week, among them Donaldson Field (GYH) in Greenville, Pickens County Airport (LQK) and Oconee County Regional (CEU) in Seneca.
The money to Donaldson, a little more than $1 million, is to rehabilitate the taxiway. Pickens will receive $260,700 for runway and taxiway work, and Oconee $191,300 to acquire land.
All are part of $1.2 billion awarded to 405 airports through the Federal Aviation Administration.
The rundown
A couple of links to big deals.
$62 billion worth of F-16 work, with planes heading to Taiwan and Morocco.
Short-term rental regulation back on Greenville's radar.
Bi-Lo locations in Easley (1021 S. Pendleton) and Greenville (3619 Pelham Road) sold.
Real estate and development in rural Greenville is a sticking point.
Big commercial transaction
Here's one of those deals barely visible to the public but is a big exchange of property. Blackstone sold more than 1.2 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space in the Upstate to Sealy & Company on Aug. 25, according to a release from the purchaser.
Both companies deal nationally in commercial real estate investment. The transaction involved eight buildings that already have tenants.
All eight properties are "well located within the Greenville-Spartanburg Industrial market along the I-85 corridor," according to the release.
Construction starts
Starting to move dirt and want to be featured here? Let us know - amitchell@postandcourier.com and rgilchrest@postandcourier.com.
Greenville-based NHE, Inc. is building 57-units of housing for adults 55 and older at 1250 N. Pleasantburg Drive, according to a company news release.
The units are 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. Backed in part by the City of Greenville, Greenville Housing Fund and Community Works, the project "will target residents earning 50 percent and 60 percent of area median incomes," the release said.
More information should be available early next year.
Straight from the release
We'll give you a line copied straight from the info we were sent and a link to learn more. What you do from there is up to you.
"Hollingsworth Funds has awarded Upstate Forever a grant for $75,000 to work with community leaders, residents, and stakeholders to advance progressive land use policies that address our community’s most pressing issues." (More info about Hollingsworth here.)
"Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes has announced that the 19th annual grief seminar will be an online event this year. This virtual seminar will be hosted directly on the Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes website." (Learn more here.)
