Upstate boat show opens; Wyche law leaders hint at Greenville plans: Upstate business notes

Outdoors activities, generally considered a safer option than indoor gatherings in the age of COVID-19, have experienced a boost in popularity over the past year.

Boating is no exception.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association, which represents makers of boats, engines and supplies, reported overall boat sales were up 12 percent in 2020. The industry — which includes boats, products and services — brought in an estimated $47 billion last year, according to NNMA.

With the rise in interest serving as backdrop, the 51st annual Upstate SC Boat Show begins Thursday at noon at the Greenville Convention Center, an opportunity for prospective boat owners and weekend dreamers to take a close look at the latest wares. The show features a wide variety of boats, marine products and technology, docks, boating safety and fishing equipment, according to a news release.

The hours for the event are noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and ages 7-18, and free for children 6 and under. Parking is $5.

The Greenville Convention Center is located at 1 Exposition Drive, a half-mile north of the intersection of Laurens Road and North Pleasantburg Drive next to Greenville Downtown Airport.

Wyche hints at plans

You may have seen the story by Post and Courier Greenville's Anna B. Mitchell covering the sale of the downtown Greenville offices of Wyche law firm for $5.25 million to an as-yet-unannounced buyer. The incoming company is promising to invest $30 million and hire 225 employees.

There's much more to come on this story, not the least of which is learning where Wyche will be located next. And while the company isn't yet ready to divulge its plans, it is dropping a few hints about the future.

"Wyche has always been focused on contributing to the growth, success and positive transformation of our community. We're fortunate for the opportunities we've had to play a role in the development of downtown Greenville — from Falls Park to the Peace Center to the Hyatt Hotel," said Wyche CEO Tally Parham Casey in an emailed statement. "Both 44 and 200 East Camperdown Way have been treasured parts of our firm's history, and while we will always hold a special place for East Camperdown Way, we are thrilled that our need to expand for future growth has coincided with exciting opportunities for our city's continued expansion."

According to the emailed statement from the company, the firm remains "invested in continuing its 100 year legacy of being central to shaping the Greenville community."

Add to that this comment from Wyche shareholder Wallace Lightsey: "It's remarkable to see Greenville’s evolution over the years, and we’re extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of it for the past century. We know our next location will allow us to continue and expand our efforts to contribute to the community we have known and loved for generations."

Those statements seem to imply Wyche isn't going far. Stay tuned.

Quick hits

WellSpent Southeast, which seeks to connect businesses and healthcare throughout the region to promote health and economic growth, is holding a virtual conference Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Speakers include former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant, former Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company vice president Billy Sims, Bob Jones University Chief Human Resources Office Kevin Taylor and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marcus Blackstone, according to a news release. The event is free but registration is required.

The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck reopened at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport last week. The restaurant had been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-related decrease in passenger traffic. According to a release from GSP, the menu has been streamlined and the seating is now in compliance with social distancing recommendations. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. until last flight.

A reminder - Elise Hu, host of the TED Talks Daily Podcast, NPR host-at-large and a former WYFF reporter, will be featured in a networking event hosted by Endeavor on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. The event will be held via Zoom and is free to Endeavor members. Non-members can participate for $10 and should email endeavor@endeavorgreenville.com to reserve a spot.

On the move

Recent hirings and appointments around the Upstate.

The rundown

The South Carolina business news you need to know.

For the second month in a row, the state lost jobs largely due to the impacts of COVID-19. Overall, though, South Carolina's unemployment rate is about 2 percentage points better than the national average.

From The Post and Courier's Avery G. Wilks: "As South Carolina prepared to distribute scarce doses of the new coronavirus vaccine last month, dozens of businesses and trade groups bent the governor’s ear to request a spot near the front of the line."

"Prisma Health buyout of Columbia, Camden hospitals in legal limbo and could fall through," reports The Post and Courier's Jessica Holdman.

Straight from the release

"In its ongoing support of its communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Michelin North America Inc. is recognizing local essential workers who kept their community moving forward and have served as an example of continued safety vigilance." Twenty-five people in three states were awarded a certificate and a new set of tires. Two Upstate Michelin dealers — Bolton James Tire and Alignment in Spartanburg, and Welborn Tire Pros in Anderson — were partners in the program, according to the Michelin release.

"Furman Athletics and the university’s Office of Development has launched the Furman Athletics Fund. The new fund replaces the existing Paladin Club and serves as the fundraising arm for all gifts to athletics, which elevate the student-athlete experience and the connection to Furman alumni." Read the full release here.

