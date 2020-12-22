United Way Opportunity Center open soon; Greenville YMCA food relief partners; SC growing pains

As many in the community face economic hardships and fall behind on bills during the pandemic, the United Way of Greenville County is preparing to open its Opportunity Center in January to help residents find financial stability and connect with other community assistance organizations.

Services offered at the center will include financial counseling, assistance with finding affordable loans, tax preparation assistance and various types of income support. Partners in the effort include the Greenville County Human Relations Commission, United housing Connections, and CommunityWorks, which is located across the street from the center's 101 W. Antrim Drive location. According to a United Way of Greenville County news release, additional partners will connect to the facility via the Greenville Opportunity Network.

“Almost 40 percent of Greenville County households do not have enough savings to replace income for three months, which often leads those facing financial hardship to turn to predatory financial practices that are unaffordable, unsafe and sometimes impossible to pay off,” said Meghan Barp, president and CEO of United Way of Greenville County, in the news release. “The Opportunity Center provides a collaboration of trusted financial stability resources under one roof, a true community hub dedicated to improving economic mobility and wealth creation opportunities for people in Greenville County.”

The facility is already in partial use. Fresh white walls and new furniture are in place throughout. There are multiple small conference rooms, about a half-dozen offices and a small kitchen. Formerly a bank location, the vault is still in place and now serves as perhaps the world best-protected supply closet. There is plenty of room in the lobby and a staffed front desk.

In its release, the United Way cited several banks — including TD Bank, Bank of America and Wells Fargo by name — and individuals as having provided support for a number of financial aid programs, including loan assistance, matched savings and guidance on how to avoid predatory lending.

“Improving access to trusted banking services is an important step in the journey to financial stability, and TD Bank is proud to unite with fellow banking institutions in our support of this effort through the Opportunity Center,” said David Lominack, South Carolina Market President for TD Bank.

More information about the Opportunity Center is available on the United Way of Greenville County website.

YMCA food relief addendum

YMCA of Greenville added a bit of holiday spice to its weekly food distribution last week by handing out gifts to 82 children in need living in hotels around the area. We wrote about it, but there were a few items that didn't quite fit in the first story.

Scot Baddley, president and CEO for YMCA of Greenville, spoke a bit about how the organization's employees have handled a dramatic shift in procedures and plans during 2020.

"We've shifted our operations, our program scope, to be able to address these things that are most important to the community today," Baddley said, "and the staff has a done, frankly, a heroic job of being innovative, stretching resources and garnering support from the rest of the community."

Last week was the 35th weekly food distribution coordinated by the YMCA team but that effort has involved several other Greenville area organizations. Among those groups:

LiveWell Greenville

The United Way of Greenville County

Loaves & Fishes

Saint Matthew United Methodist Church

Make A Difference

Single Parents In Need (SPIN)

Upstate Circle of Friends

Infinite Possibilities

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church

Holy Cross Church of Simpsonville

"The staff have just work tirelessly and built resilience off of every mission-driven effort," Baddley said. "I'm very proud of them."

Quick hits

Pendleton-based Tetramer Technologies, a materials science company, received funding from the United Soybean Board to study how oleic acid derived from soybean oil can be used to replace the compound from other sources, such as palm and tallow oils. According to a company release, "oleic acid is used in industrial applications such as surfactants, detergents, coatings, lubricants, and sealants and in personal care and cosmetic applications." Read more about it here.

Peabody Engineering and Supply, a California-based company specializing in the manufacture of industrial polyethylene storage tanks, will open a new 48,000 square foot facility in Pickens Commerce Park in Liberty. Greenville-based THS Constructors will build the facility, according to a news release. More information is available here.

North Greenville University has partnered with New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary to ensure certain credits at NGU apply towards a masters of divinity degree. The schools have a notable connection, as NGU President Gene C. Fant Jr. is a 1989 graduate of NOBTS, according to a news release from the school.

Straight from the release

"Batson Associates, an architectural firm in Greenville ... has added interior design to its offerings, expanding the creative services and distinctive solutions to its clients. The firm’s newest hires, Cole Johns, director of interiors, and Antoinette Perez, interior designer, will provide a comprehensive range of interiors services for Batson Associates commercial clients." More information about Batson Associates here.

"Sunshine Fitness Growth Holdings, LLC, a leading owner and operator of Planet Fitness clubs in the southeast ... announced its 100th Planet Fitness club opening with new locations simultaneously opening in South Carolina and North Carolina." The South Carolina opening was in Greer at 805 W. Wade Hampton Blvd.

