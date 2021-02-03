United Community Bank will move headquarters to Greenville, double local employees

GREENVILLE — In an announcement anticipated for days, United Community Bank made it official on Wednesday morning: The Blairsville, Ga.-born bank will move its corporate headquarters to downtown Greenville.

The bank plans to build a new tower that will rise seven stories from a parcel on East Camperdown Way, itself on an elevated knoll above the Reedy River at the center of downtown. The building, which replaces a two-story, decades-old structure currently housing a law firm, promises to make a visible impact on Greenville's skyline. Motorists will easily catch sight of the United Community Bank tower from Church Street, the main bypass that carries motorists downtown from Interstate 85.

The bank's move to Greenville nearly doubles its employee footprint here. United Community Bank currently employs about 287 people in Greenville. The new headquarters will add an additional 227.

Architectural renderings of the new building were not yet available this week, but the structure will include a two-story parking deck and five stories of offices, United Community Bank chief executive officer Lynn Harton said.

In a broad-ranging interview with The Post and Courier, Harton said the company has been talking about moving its headquarters "for years." Its current home in Blairsville, Ga., is a two-and-a-half-hour drive due west from Greenville in the mountains of northeast Georgia.

Harton said Greenville's downtown is ripe territory for recruiting experienced banking talent to his company, and the city's location — along Interstate 85 between Charlotte and Atlanta — places the bank's new headquarters smack in the middle of its five-state territory. United Community Bank, which acquired Florida-based Seaside National Bank in July, has 160 branches in the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida.

The bank's headquarters will be at 200 E. Camperdown Way, a 1.9-acre parcel with an office building that currently houses the Wyche firm. Wyche will move out by year's end.

United Community Bank anticipates moving into its new building "by 2024." A bank branch will also be located on the site, according to the commerce department announcement.

United Community Bank focuses on small to medium-sized businesses that need the heft of a regional bank for large loans but still want a level of personal customer service. Harton said that while BMW might be too huge to seek financing from his bank, the German automaker's hundreds of suppliers in the region might come to him.

Harton said the bank has enjoyed growth over the past year's challenging financial environment in part because of its ability to jump aggressively into the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), part of a coronavirus relief package that the U.S. Congress passed in spring 2020. United Community Bank completed 11,000 loans with businesses for a total of $1.3 billion. Of those loans, 3,500 of them were to new customers, Harton said.

The bank generated about $19 million in proceeds from those loans, and put about half that revenue into a new charitable arm, the United Community Bank Foundation.

Greenville small business owner Edward Johnson, whose family has owned Old Colony Furniture since the 1940s, reached out to United Community Bank when his company needed a PPP loan last spring. Johnson said he was able to keep all of his people paid through the store's mandatory closure and during week's of nearly no customers walking through his doors. Under terms of the PPP loans at least 80 percent had to go toward payroll.

Johnson described being in constant contact with his banker by text message the night he submitted his PPP loan application.

"That three-month period was touch and go," Johnson said. "They were the knight in shining armor."

In addition to traditional banking services, United Community Bank also operates an equipment financing company.

With its new downtown tower, the bank's anticipated investment in Greenville, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, will be $24.8 million.

With $17.8 billion in total assets, United Community Bank is now the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. It bumps Greenville-based Southern First from the top.

United Community Bank, founded in 1950, has had an executive presence in the Upstate — most notably with the hiring of Harton as its chief operating officer — since 2012. Harton became the bank's chief executive officer in 2017.

Harton, 59, told The Post and Courier he is committed to staying with the bank at least another decade.

"We are pleased to establish a permanent, long-term presence in Greenville as part of our growth strategy," Harton said in the commerce department release. "As we expand across the Southeast, we continually evaluate the right solutions for the future of our company and see this investment as a significant step toward preserving the special culture we have built over the last 70 years. We remain committed to all communities across our footprint and look forward to being a contributor to business growth across the entire region."

Harton himself came to Greenville in 2007 as part of a team focused on stabilizing Carolina First, a Greenville-based bank that had overextended itself on land loans. Harton helped guide the sale of Carolina First to TD Bank during the national financial crisis the following year — ultimately, at the time one of only a few banks to sell rather than fail.

Greenville Mayor Knox White called the bank's decision to move to Greenville the latest affirmation of what the city has done "to retain and attract strong corporate citizens."

"With our mission to support financial services, entrepreneurship and advanced manufacturing, Greenville is establishing itself as a destination for innovation and a first-class workforce," White said in the commerce department release.