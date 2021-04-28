United Community Bank sponsors Reedy River Run, Greenville homebuilders hand out awards

United Community Bank, currently in the process of relocating its headquarters to downtown Greenville, will take over as the title sponsor of the 43rd Reedy River Run.

The 10K race is scheduled for Sept. 6. There is also a 5K run as part of the event. The race begins on South Main Street and includes sections through downtown parks and the Swamp Rabbit Trail. It is organized by the Greenville Track Club.

"United is proud to sponsor such a beloved tradition and make a positive impact on the city of Greenville in the years to come," said Michelle Seaver, UCB president for Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee counties, in a news release.

United Community Bank announced earlier this year a plan to build a new headquarters along the Reedy River. It purchased 200 E. Camperdown Way from the Wyche law firm, with plans to raze the property and build a seven-story tower.

Runners are limited this year to 1,000 for the 10K and 750 for the 5K. Registration for the event opens May 1 at ucbireedyriverrun.com.

Quick hits

The Homebuilders Association of Greenville held its annual Bridge Awards on April 15 at the Greenville Convention Center. The complete list of winners is here. The association is also prepping for the annual Southern Home and Garden Show, which is May 7-9, also at the convention center.

A manufacturing job fair will be held May 1 in Greenville for hourly positions at Michelin, Bosch and Benteler. Pay rates for available positions range from $13 to $16.48 per hour, according to a release. More information is available at mau.com/gvljobfair. The event is at the MAU Workforce Solutions location at 7993 Pelham Road from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Face coverings are required.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded almost a half-million dollars to the South Carolina Department of Education to replace older diesel school buses with "cleaner and more efficient buses," state Superintendent Molly Spearman said in a news release. Statewide, 24 buses will be replaced, including three in Pickens County and one in Spartanburg.

On the move

Krista L. Newkirk, president of Converse College in Spartanburg, will leave the school to become president of University of Redlands in Redlands, Calif. in July. Newkirk has been at Converse since 2016. According to a news release, the school is preparing for a nationwide search for a new president. Change has been a theme for the private college recently, as it has transitioned to co-educational and is preparing to become Converse University in July.

The rundown

7-figure home sales

Recent million-dollar real estate transactions in the Upstate.

124 Long Ridge Road, Sunset, 29685 sold April 23 for $1.25 million. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 1.09 acres. The seller and buyer were represented by Justin Winter of Justin Winter Sotheby's International Realty.