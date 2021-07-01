You are the owner of this article.
United Community Bank moves HQ to Greenville as of July 1, becomes largest SC-based bank

In this rendering, provided by United Community Bank, the company's new headquarters is marked at 200 E. Camperdown Way, a 1.9-acre parcel where the Wyche Law Firm currently has its offices. The bank plans to build a new headquarters and move in by 2024. The law firm will be moving into its new offices by the end of 2021.

United Community Bank, which plans to build a seven-story corporate headquarters along the Reedy River near Falls Park in downtown Greenville, announced July 1 it has officially moved its headquarters to Greenville from Blairsville, Ga., where the bank was founded.

The move makes United Community Bank the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. It comes as the bank prepares to construct its new office tower along East Camperdown Way in downtown Greenville in early 2022 with an anticipated completion by 2024.

The bank first had a presence in Greenville in 2012 and opened its first permanent branch in the Greenville area in 2015. It now has more than 600 employees in South Carolina and 290 in Greenville County. It plans to add an additional 227 employees at its corporate headquarters.

United Community Bank leases office space at two locations in Greenville — the former Palmetto Bank building on East North Street and executive offices at the ONE building on West Washington Street.

United Community Bank CEO Lynn Harton

Greenville banker Lynn Harton has been chief executive officer of United Community Bank since 2017.

“Greenville provides an excellent place for our company to continue our plans for strategic growth,” Lynn Harton, Chairman and CEO of United Community Bank, said in a statement. “As we’ve increased our operations here over the past nine years, we’re continually impressed with the strong public-private partnership that helps to thoughtfully grow this community. More importantly, this vibrant community is an excellent place for our employees and their families to live and provides a great opportunity for future recruitment.”

United has $18.6 billion in assets and 161 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Harton said he expects to grow assets by $2 billion to $2.5 billion annually through growth and acquisitions.

