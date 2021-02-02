United Community Bank approved for tax breaks with plans to expand Greenville presence

GREENVILLE — It’s official: United Community Bank will dramatically expand its footprint in downtown Greenville.

With no discussion, the 12-member Greenville County Council unanimously passed a tax-incentive agreement Tuesday night that compels the Georgia-based bank to invest at least $24 million at its newly acquired East Camperdown Way property over the next five years. The bank estimates it will hire 225 people.

In exchange, the bank qualified for a tax-abatement deal that does two things: it freezes the bank's property taxes on Camperdown Way at 2021 rates for the next 30 years, and it gives the bank a 35 percent property-tax "infrastructure credit" for the next 10 years.

The bank bought the property at 200 E. Camperdown Way on Dec. 18 for $5.75 million, according to county records. The building on the 1.9-acre parcel now currently houses the Wyche Law Firm, whose principals announced Monday that they would move their 100 lawyers into a six-story existing office building at 200 E. Broad St. by the end of 2021.

Wyche lawyers have practiced in buildings along Camperdown Way since the 1960s. The developers of the Grand Bohemian Hotel bought Wyche's previous headquarters at 44 E. Camperdown Way two years ago.

The cash value of the tax deal for United Community Bank was unclear Tuesday night, but such abatements are routine for the county. In all of 2020, according to county documents, abatements for all industries in Greenville County cost the county $7.2 million in property tax revenue.

United Community Bank has not yet officially announced whether its new Greenville investment means it intends to move its headquarters here. Bank executives, many of whom have worked in Greenville for years, plan a major announcement on Wednesday morning.

Details about what the bank has in mind for the parcel also remain unclear, including whether it intends to build a new structure, how tall that structure would be and what offices would be housed there. Located within the city of Greenville's central business district, zoning regulations on the parcel allow for unlimited height and density.

United Community Bank currently operates in three locations around downtown Greenville with executive offices on Broad Street, in the former Palmetto Bank office building on East North Street, and in the ONE building at West Washington and Main streets. Across the state of South Carolina, it has more than 30 branch offices. United Community Bank also has branches in North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, and it is currently the eighth largest bank by deposits in Greenville.

The Blairsville, Ga.-based bank was unmasked in a Greenville County Council agenda on Friday as the investment party that had been nicknamed "Project Spruce" in county documents related to the development since October.

A 2020 study by the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, commissioned by the South Carolina Chamber Foundation, described South Carolina's property tax system as "complex, inequitable and uncompetitive." The study said the complex package of fees and credits — such as the ones offered to United Community Bank on Tuesday — are a necessary work-around for county governments wanting to offer tax breaks to companies without falling afoul of the South Carolina Constitution. Even with the fees and credits, the effective property-tax rate for large, multi-state companies in South Carolina, according to the study, is 1.42 percent, compared to 0.7 percent in Alabama and 1.05 percent in North Carolina. Georgia's is 1.62 percent.