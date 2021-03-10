'Top' lists love Greenville; multiple million-dollar home sales: Upstate business notes

Greenville — whether as city, county or flagship for the Upstate metropolitan statistical area — appears on 'best of' lists of all stripes with impressive frequency.

It's neither new nor surprising. Downtown, especially the Main Street corridor, is the kind of place those who make lists for a living dream about. One gorgeous photo and 200 honey-dipped words, and suddenly potential visitors are clicking the maps app.

While many of those lists fall for the 'charming Southern postcard' facade, a few do dig a bit deeper to find other substantial reasons the Upstate might appeal.

CBRE Group, Inc., the largest commercial real estate firm on this planet, in January ran an analysis of U.S. counties to determine "resilience." In simple terms, and given CBRE's motivation, the list indicates areas where commercial enterprises looking to locate, relocate or expand might find helpful market conditions.

"CBRE’s methodology favored counties with diverse economies, close proximity to major universities and airports, growing populations, fiscal stability, and affordable home prices," according to the post on the CBRE website.

Greenville County scores high marks across the board on each criterion — enough so that the Greenville Area Development Corporation highlighted the CBRE analysis in this week's newsletter.

In case you prefer your lists with slightly more syrup, here's one that arrived this week: Southern Living put the city of Greenville on its top 10 list of "cities on the rise."

Something for everyone.

7-figure home sales

Recent million dollar real estate transactions in the Upstate.

310 E. Fort George Way, Sunset, 29685 sold March 4 for $2.6 million. 4 bedrooms, 4.5+ bathrooms, 0.95 acres. The seller was represented by Justin Winter of Justin Winter Sotheby's International Realty. The buyer's representation was not available.

256 Mountain View Pointe Drive, Seneca, 29672 sold March 4 for $2.15 million. 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 0.81 acres. The seller was represented by Allie Winter of Justin Winter/Sotheby's International Realty. The buyer was represented by Kathy Piccione of That Realty Group.

15 Windfaire Pass Court, Greenville, 29609 sold March 4 for $1.6 million. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 0.81 acres. The seller was represented by Holly May of Blackstream/Christie's International Real Estate. The buyer was represented by Bob Lentz of The Lentz Team.

211 Blue Spruce Trail, Marietta, 29661 sold March 3 for $1.4 million. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1.66 acres. The seller was represented by Kim Stroud of The Stroud Team with Keller Williams Greenville Upstate. The buyer was represented by Brett Samuels of Cliffs Realty Sales SC, LLC.

507 Thornblade Blvd., Greer, 29650 sold March 3 for $1.2 million. 5 bedrooms, 4.5+ bathrooms, 0.82 acres. The seller was represented by Joan Herlong of Joan Herlong and Associates/Sotheby's International Realty. The buyer was represented by Jennifer Van Gieson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/C. Dan Joyner, Realtors.

Quick hits

Greenville-based The Blood Connection is reminding the public that vaccination status does not affect eligibility to donate blood. Detailed information regarding donating blood during the pandemic can be found on the TBC website.

From March 15 until early May, a company will be striping roads and intersections all across Greenville County on behalf of South Carolina Department of Transportation. Fresh road paint splattered on your car is a bear to remove. If you see a striping operation in progress, give it a wide berth.

Wofford College has 40 spots in its online summer program to learn Chinese language and culture. Students entering 6th through 12th grade next school year are eligible. Deadline to apply is June 1, and more information is available at wofford.edu/startalk.

On the move

United Community Bank, which is in the process of relocating its headquarters to Greenville, hired Francie Staub as its chief marketing officer. Staub previously worked for Capital One leading its U.S. credit card brand marketing team.

Straight from the release

